Rajamangala stadium to host NCT Dream in August

As the brainchild of SM Entertainment, NCT Dream stands out from other groups due to their dynamic, synchronised and cohesive performances, diverse music and experimental sounds. This iconic group will bring their impeccable performance to Bangkok at "The 2025 NCT Dream Tour in Bangkok". The concert is set to take place at Thailand's largest stadium, Rajamangala National Stadium, across two shows on Aug 16 and Aug 17.

The concert will unfold under the concept of "Space-Time Travel", taking fans through a nine-year journey of dreams the members have envisioned and into the present full of remarkable achievements and forward into a new future that they will write with their fan club NCTzen.

Over the years, NCT Dream has proven their extraordinary talent through chart-topping albums and globally acclaimed performances. All of their full-length albums have surpassed millions in sales, with hit tracks such as Hot Sauce, Glitch Mode, Candy, ISTJ, Smoothie and When I'm With You.

Last year, the group released the album, Dream( )Scape, which conveyed the inner struggles and emotional conflict of youth. Following Dream( )Scape, the group launched the album Dreamscape which expressed excitement and freedom of an ideal world.

These two albums were brought to life through the immersive world tour ""-- a performance that weaved music and storytelling flawlessly. The tour captivated audiences worldwide, spanning 37 shows in 25 cities across Asia, America, and Europe. This has led to even greater anticipation for the new album set to be released in July.

Their fourth world tour " will kick off in Seoul from July 10–12 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Korea's largest indoor concert venue. Following Seoul, the tour will continue across major cities in Asia, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets cost 2,500, 2,900, 3,500, 3,900, 4,700, 5,200, 5,700, 6,000, 6,500, 6,800, 7,500 and 8,700 baht. Tickets can be purchased at allticket.com and counter Service at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide.