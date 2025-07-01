Join a charity run for a good cause

The Donation Hub of Thai Red Cross Society invites interested runners to join a charity run across historic bridges during "Bangkok Double Bridge Run for Red Cross 2025", which will take place on Aug 17.

Held in collaboration with Inspire Runner and alumni of Suksanari School to mark the 70th birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, executive vice president of Thai Red Cross Society, this charity event combines exercise, cultural tourism and social welfare, with proceeds going towards Chulalongkorn Hospital's Integrated Cancer Center Development Project.

The race has four distances, all of which will start at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall on Arun Amarin Road, from 3am to 7am. What makes this race so special, however, is that it includes crossings of historically important bridges in Bangkok, offering a view of the Chao Phraya River.

The 7km category will take participants across Phra Phuttha Yodfa and Phra Pokklao bridges, the 10km mini marathon includes a run across Phra Phuttha Yodfa and Somdet Phra Pinklao bridges, while the route for the 21km half marathon crosses Phra Phuttha Yodfa and Rama VIII bridges. Suitable for families and beginners, the 2km fun run will give them a chance to see Phra Prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam up close.

The fee is 500 baht for the 2km fun run, 800 baht for both 7km and 10km run, and 1,200 baht for the 21km run. VIP fee is 2,000 baht for a distance of your choice and includes souvenirs. Places are limited but donations are welcome.