Battling the big apps

In 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an application called Tam Sang Tam Song (On Demand Delivery) was launched by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation in collaboration with the Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University. The app was developed to assist motorbike taxi drivers and local restaurants through economic difficulties caused by lockdowns. As a pilot app, it was tested in Ladprao Soi 101 in Bangkok, Betong and Yala and received positive feedback.

Because of the pandemic, people turned to mobile platforms for food delivery and ride hailing services. This change significantly affected the income of motorbike taxi drivers. Chalerm Changthongmadun, head of the Motorbike Taxi Association of Thailand, revealed that from their usual earnings of 600 baht to 700 baht per day, it became difficult for motorbike taxi drivers to make even 500 baht a day.

People raised the question that instead of complaining about reduced income why didn't motorbike taxi drivers (wins) join mobile platforms. Chalerm explained that there are regulations that specify their operating area. Win motorbike taxi drivers cannot pick up passengers outside their designated zone. On the other hand, motorbike drivers using ride hailing apps can be matched with passengers from any area. Though Win drivers feel that it is unfair, they do not want to break the law.

Thai Health Promotion Foundation

"I feel that the law does not protect us during a time when we cannot earn as much as we used to in the past. There are over 100,000 motorbike taxi drivers in Bangkok, but there was no tool that enabled passengers to connect with us. Before this, people had to walk to the Win to take a motorbike taxi, but now, they do not need to. Thus, we hope to have our own platform that can directly reach passengers and/or customers," said Chalerm.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation revealed that according to a 2023 survey of 400 motorbike taxi drivers in 50 districts in Bangkok, 89.3% of drivers had not signed up with ride hailing services because they experienced inconvenience using apps. They also experienced complicated application processes and extra expenses such as commissions and application fees. As a result, Tam Sang Tam Song is an alternative for Win motorbike taxi riders.

In collaboration with Akkanut Wantanasombut, a researcher at the Institute of Asian Studies of Chulalongkorn University, a pilot of the Tam Sang Tam Song app was developed by students at Chulalongkorn University. The team later received support from students at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Chalerm Changthongmadun, head of the Motorbike Taxi Association of Thailand. Thai Health Promotion Foundation

After testing the app, which currently provides a food delivery service via its own platform as well as on the Line messaging app, the team also launched a ride hailing service called Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai (How much was your usual fare?). In order to create a friendly user platform, the team decided to launch it on the Line app. Both apps provide services in 19 locations nationwide from Sam Yan to Yala via Bang Kruay Nonthaburi and Betong.

Santi Patiphanrat, president of the Public Electric Motorcycle Taxi Association said that many mobile platforms had reduced prices to attract passengers to the point where earning a living has become unrealistic. The Public Electric Motorcycle Taxi Association also urged the government to launch a state platform to help motorbike taxis, but it was never realised.

"Now, the Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai platform has officially been launched. I hope these two platforms can reach communities, so motorbike taxi drivers can earn more income."

In general, mobile ride hailing and food delivery platforms are popular because they are convenient, offer users the ability to know the fare in advance and offer users the function of tracking their ride/order in real time. However, since these mobile apps charge commission fees up to 30%, using the apps can be expensive. Fortunately, there is no charge for using Tam Sang Tam Song and Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai. Motorbike taxi drivers can apply to these two apps free of any application charges.

Photos courtesy of Thai Health Promotion Foundation

For the Tam Sang Tam Song app, motorbike taxi drivers, restaurants and users have to co-contribute to the estimated fee which is about six baht per order. This fee is lower than other mobile app commission fees. Restaurants which use Tam Sang Tam Song's food delivery service can sell dishes at prices close to the prices at their restaurant. However, users still have to pay the delivery fee.

Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai's fare is calculated according to the Ministry of Transport regulations. For example, the fare for the first two kilometres must not exceed 25 baht. Each additional kilometre, but within five kilometres, must not exceed five baht.

"When a user submits a request for a ride, mobile ride hailing apps will initially select motorbike drivers who have a good driver rating. To be fair to drivers, Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai will select the driver who has been in queue the longest first. If the driver refuses the request, the platform will select the next driver in queue."

The concept of these two apps is excellent because they benefit all parties -- motorbike taxi drivers, restaurants and passengers. However, only 300 motorbike taxi riders have applied to these two platforms. This means not many motorbikes are available. The platform developers claimed that their services are available in 19 locations nationwide, but there is no list of exact locations available, not even on facebook.com/tamsangtamsong101.

Due to limited financial and manpower, Akkanut, the project leader, admitted that they cannot wait until the platform is 100% complete, but they will continue to develop it.

During the launch, a driver suggested that there should be a customer inquiry service centre since they are not familiar with the platform. He said during this early period, there should be human communication instead of bots to respond to any requests or questions.

Akkanut responded that he is the person handling all questions and requests, but other drivers have suggested that there should be volunteers from all districts to help out.

"We do not aim to compete with other platforms, but we offer an alternative to people. I hope that more motorbike taxi drivers will apply to the platforms. When we tested them in certain areas which did not have drivers available, users who had a bad experience never came back. Moreover, it is possible that these users will post negative feedback on social platforms," said Akkanut.