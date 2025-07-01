China’s iconic lantern festival comes to Thailand

Iconsiam has joined hands with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group, the host of China's most prestigious lantern festival, to present the first-ever "Yuyuan Lantern Festival" in Thailand.

Titled "Spirit Of Mountains And Seas · Yuyuan Lantern Festival And 2025 China–Thailand Culture Month", the event transforms the banks of the Chao Phraya River into a mythical realm of lights and stories. Being held until Aug 15, the festival runs daily from 4-10pm at River Park, G Floor, Iconsiam and is open to the public free of charge.

This is the first time the Yuyuan Lantern Festival from Shanghai is being held in Thailand. More than a cultural event, it symbolises the bond between Thailand and China and highlights the power of cultural arts to bridge nations and bring people of different backgrounds closer together.

With a history spanning more than 100 years, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival is a crown jewel of China's intangible cultural heritage. Its arrival in Thailand for the first time commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The festival is themed "Spirit Of Mountains And Seas", drawing inspiration from the ancient Chinese text Shan Hai Jing ("Classic Of Mountains And Seas") and blending it with the concept of a "Chao Phraya Island" — a magical realm along the river designed to resemble a floating island adorned with contemporary lanterns.

The lanterns incorporate light, shadow and interactive technology, with each installation appearing as a mystical island inhabited by fantastical creatures from the classic novel, celebrating the deep-rooted friendship between Thailand and China in a spectacular and imaginative way.

Beyond the lantern installations, visitors can enjoy a rich programme of cultural activities, including traditional performances, a local products market, themed cultural weeks and an art exhibition.