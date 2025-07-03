Iconsiam celebrates five decades of Sino-Thai ties with lantern festival

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, Iconsiam is holding three major events that showcase the finest of Chinese art and culture, until Aug 15.

Running at River Park is the Bangkok debut of the Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025, a renowned event from Shanghai with over a century of history and officially listed as an intangible cultural heritage of China.

The theme, "Spirit Of Mountains And Seas", draws inspiration from the ancient Chinese classic Shan Hai Jing (The Classic Of Mountains And Seas), reimagined through contemporary lantern artistry using immersive light, shadow and interactive technology.

Besides the lantern displays, there are cultural performances, local product markets, themed cultural weeks and multimedia art exhibitions.

Adding vibrancy to the celebration is the Bangkok debut of the "Yimu Exhibition" featuring adorable art toys by Leo Huang, a visionary IP creator from Yimu Art design studio who draws from global ecological inspirations to design characters that connect people, nature and cities.

He has brought his signature characters such as the brown panda Seven, the pink hippo Hippo Go and the giant blue bear Hello! Bear to delight Thai audiences at the Walkway, M floor. Available for purchase are collectable items that act as cultural ambassadors symbolising unity across nations.

Exclusively from July 10-16 at 7pm, prepare to witness the Shantou Teochew Chinese Opera Show by Kung Tung Teochew Opera Troupe, a legendary company from Shantou that has garnered numerous national awards and has toured extensively around the world.

The show is renowned for its dramatic storytelling, emotional depth, exquisite costumes and sets and spectacular stage effects.

For this special occasion, the troupe will perform 16 opera pieces, all with Thai and Chinese surtitles. The venue is True Icon Hall, 7th floor. Tickets cost 500, 800, 1,500 and 2,500 baht.