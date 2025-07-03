Ramathibodi Foundation unveils The Little Prince collection

The Ramathibodi Foundation recently launched its new charitable memorabilia collection titled Le Petit Prince, or The Little Prince, inspired by the world's classic literature that has won people's hearts for more than 80 years.

The Little Prince charitable memorabilia collection is inspired by the philosophy and illustration from The Little Prince, a French classic novella written and illustrated by Antoine de Saint-Exupery which has become a favourite among readers around the world. All pieces in this special memorabilia collection feature carefully crafted design with The Little Prince's signature drawings including the Prince, the Rose, Stars, the Fox and the Plane -- all in the warm colours such as blue, cream, mint green and navy blue. Besides all-time favourites such as T-shirts, hats, bags and umbrellas, new items include cushions, fabric keychains, sunshades and for the first time ever, breastfeeding covers.

Some of the highlights from this collection include T-shirts (250-299 baht for adults and 199-229 baht for kids, available in mint green, navy blue, cream and stripes), jackets (899 baht, available in navy blue and brown), caps (299 baht, available in light and dark denim), foldable bags (139 baht, for the blue one and 159 baht for the dark blue), micro-fabric bags (79 baht, available in dark blue, navy blue and blue) and thermal bags (199 baht, available in green and dark blue).

Interesting items from the bedding and accessories category include die-cut pillows (250 baht, available in dark blue), pillow cases (250 baht, available in dark blue and blue), cushions with removable cases (329 baht, available in green and navy blue), neck pillows (250 baht, available in navy blue), blanket pillows (399 baht, available in navy blue and mint green) and blankets (599 baht, available in dark blue and blue). Breastfeeding covers are also available at 699 baht, in green and navy blue.

Proceeds from the sale will go to help impoverished patients and the purchase of medical equipment at Ramathibodi Hospital.

The Little Prince collection is now available at Ramathibodi Foundation (Ramathibodi Hospital and Ramadhibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital in Samut Prakan province).