Unlimited excellence

Like the new-generation World Time released last year, the Quadruple Complication is now available to a wider audience as it enters Patek Philippe's current collection. Both were initially limited editions unveiled at the Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition held in Tokyo, in June 2023.

Boasting two new patents, a split-seconds chronograph teamed up with a minute repeater and an instantaneous perpetual calendar with aperture displays for the self-winding Quadruple Complication (Reference 5308P-010) in a platinum case.

The new Reference 5308G-001 in white gold appeals with an ice-blue face, matched with a navy-blue leather strap featuring a patented triple-blade fold-over clasp.

Patek Philippe's president Thierry Stern encourages the development of grand complications as it pushes the limits and shows what the independent, family-owned manufacture, established in 1839, can do in the 21st century.

A technical feat with two patents, the instantaneous perpetual calendar with aperture displays was firstly combined with a minute repeater and a tourbillon in Reference 5207, launched in 2008.

Three years later, Patek Philippe swapped the tourbillon for a mono-pusher chronograph for another Triple Complication -- the self-winding Reference 5208.

The next challenge was to add a split-seconds function, resulting in the Quadruple Complication powered by caliber R CHR 27 PS QI.

Chronograph and split-seconds pushers at 2 and 4 o'clock.

The split-seconds or rattrapante requires a highly-sophisticated mechanism to control a second sweep chronograph hand that can be stopped in order to measure an intermediate time or keep a reference time, and then released so that it overtakes the other sweep seconds hand in a fraction of a second, followed by the two superimposed hands circling the dial as one.

In total, the new self-winding mechanical movement comprises 799 parts, of which 80 are for devising the split-seconds function.

Its optimal integration involves increasing the barrel spring torque and employing a platinum rather than a gold off-centre mini rotor while the energy consumption is managed by two new patents.

Firstly, the innovative anti-backlash clutch wheel avoids vibration of the chronograph sweep-seconds hand, thus eliminating friction of the wheel and saving energy.

The patented isolator mechanism makes it possible to raise a lever when the split-seconds hand is stopped instead of allowing it to continue its course, and thereby reducing energy consumption.

The 60-minute and 12-hour counters are respectively positioned at 3 and 9 o'clock on the ice-blue sunburst dial of the Reference 5308G-001.

New caliber R CHR 27 PS QI with a platinum mini rotor.

The understated hand-polished case with a diameter of 42mm is enhanced by a concave bezel and skeletonised lugs. A pusher at 4 o'clock operates the split-seconds hand and the other one at 2 o'clock actuates the start, stop and reset functions of the monopusher chronograph with a column wheel and a horizontal clutch.

On the other side of the case, a slide-piece activates the minute repeater chiming on two classic gongs to produce the "Patek Philippe sound".

The sophisticated system of tiny racks, snails, hammers and gongs strikes on demand -- the hours on the low-pitch gong, the quarters by alternating high and low pitch strokes, and the minutes elapsed since the last quarter on the high-pitch gong.

The seconds are visually shown on a sub dial at 6 o'clock, where an aperture reveals the moon phase.

The day, date and month appear in three windows arranged along an arc between 10 and 2 o'clock. The instantaneous perpetual calendar further indicates the day/night as well as the leap-year cycle in round apertures at 8 and 4 o'clock.

A milestone in horological miniaturisation and energy management, the Quadruple Complication comes with interchangeable case backs, one in solid white gold and the other in sapphire crystal for viewing the new caliber, which delivers a maximum 48-hour power reserve when the chronograph is disengaged.