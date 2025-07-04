Three nights of film frights kick off today

The Bangkok Horror Film Festival debuts today at the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority's Maen Si building in Bangkok. Running from today until Sunday, the free event features outdoor screenings, horror exhibitions, short film contests and stories from filmmakers, actors and others. It runs from 5pm to midnight.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and the Thailand Creative Culture Agency, this first horror festival is staged by Wizard Production, Bison Idea, Bangkok Open Air (Krungthep Klang Plang), Thai Film Director Association and Documentary Club.

Here is the line-up of spooky films.

July 4

5.30pm – concert by Once Dogs

6pm – opening ceremony

6.30pm – screening of two new short films

The Hystelity Show (10 minutes 51 seconds), directed by Worapop Nittayanun, is a psychological drama of two emcees in a kids' show who gradually reveal their gruesome truth.

Phuphaman (28 minutes 53 seconds), directed by Netipong Singha, follows Oab who encounters mystery upon his return from Bangkok to Khon Kaen after the passing of his mother.

8pm – talk with Sophon "Jim" Sakdaphisit, director of Coming Soon.

8.30pm – screening of Coming Soon (1 hour 35 minutes), which follows a projectionist haunted by a ghostly terror following a screening of a film that features the lynching of a woman.

10pm –screening of Smile (1 hour 55 minutes), which follows a psychiatrist who is pursued by an entity with a scary grin after her encounter with a patient.

July 5

5.30pm – concert by Purpeech

6.30pm – screening of two new short films

A Night With Granny (7 minutes 3 seconds), directed by Yanisa, revolves around Win who keeps vigil beside his late granny. When a black cat jumps over her coffin, mystery ensues.

On The Way … Home (30 minutes 1 second), directed by Naruepon Srimuang, follows a family that summons a spirit, but it turns to be something else.

8pm – screening of The Sisters (1 hour 35 minutes). Directed by Tiwa Moeithaisong, it follows a group of teen musicians who stay a run-down hotel outside Bangkok and encounter the spirit of a dead prostitute. They have to solve the mystery of her murder to save their own lives.

10pm – screening of Ouija (1 hour 39 minutes), a horror film that follows a group of teens who unintentionally awaken a dark power via an old Ouija board following the death of their friend.

photos courtesy of Thai Film Director Association

July 6

5.30pm – concert by Poomjit

6.30pm – screening of two new short films

The Little Kerin (15 minutes 4 seconds), directed by Napassorn Busarakhamsakul, follows the namesake boy who uses an army of dolls in a face-off with a demon while waiting for his dad to return home.

Run Out Of Gas (17 minutes 15 seconds), directed by Supachai Banglueang, dramatises a revengeful encounter between a taxi driver and a passenger.

7.40pm – talk with the film crew and cast of Shutter, including Banjong "Tong" Pisanthanakun and Natthaweeranuch "Ja" Thongmee.

8.20pm – screening of Shutter (1 hour 37 minutes), which follows a couple who encounter strange events after finding a female white shadow in a photo. Their search culminates in the discovery of a dark secret.

10pm – screening of Us (2 hours 1 minute). On a serene vacation in Santa Cruz, California, a family is shocked to find that intruders look like them.