Where to run in Bangkok

Whether you're training for the upcoming Bangkok Post ‘Run With Love, Finish With Heart’ International Mini Marathon 2025 or simply looking to maintain your fitness routine, the city's public parks provide excellent alternatives with well-maintained paths, safety, and convenient amenities.

Here is a look at a number of safe public places to run in Bangkok:

Benchakiti Park

(Photo: Greener Bangkok)

A modern urban oasis in the heart of Bangkok, Benchakiti park features well-maintained jogging and cycling tracks. There's a nearly 2 km loop around Benchakiti Lake, plus additional paved paths for longer runs. The park also includes the 1.6km Green Mile walkway connecting to Lumpini Park.

The park offers public restrooms and other sports areas. Runners can enjoy elevated walkways, newly added forest areas and skyline views. Benchakiti Park is considered the best maintained park due to its exceptional cleanliness.

The park is located near MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit. It’s open daily from 5am to 9pm.

Suan Luang Rama IX

(Photo: Greener Bangkok)

The venue for the upcoming Bangkok Post International Mini Marathon 2025, Suan Luang Rama IX showcases why it was chosen for this prestigious event. Known for its expansive green space, King Rama IX Park offers a 5km path around its main loop, which allows for longer runs. A major advantage for runners is its connection to Nong Bon Lake Park, providing more extensive and varied terrain for your workout.

The park is meticulously landscaped with various themed gardens, a large lake with paddle boats and plenty of trees and flowers. With its long loops and varied paths, it's suitable for both casual joggers and those training for longer distances like half-marathons, making it an ideal training ground for the upcoming August marathon.

Suan Luang Rama IX is located 1.5km from MRT Suan Luang Rama IX. It’s open daily from 5am to 7pm. An entrance fee of 20 baht is charged if you enter between 9am and 5pm.

Lumpini Park

(Photo: Greener Bangkok)

A peaceful lung for the city, Lumpini Park is known for its lush tropical trees, man-made lake and diverse wildlife, including cats, birds, monitor lizards and turtles.

The park features a 2.5 km running path around its perimeter. Runners benefit from broad cycling, running and walking lanes, as well as access to paddle boats, a gym and a youth sports centre. The park is well-shaded, offering a more comfortable experience in Bangkok's humidity. Amenities include drinking fountains, toilets, lockers and shower facilities.

The park is located near MRT Lumpini, BTS Sala Daeng and BTS Ratchadamri. It’s open daily from 4.30am to 10pm.

Vachirabenjatas Park (Rot Fai Park)

(Photo: Greener Bangkok)

Located in North Bangkok, Vachirabenjatas Park is commonly known as Rot Fai Park. The main loop within the park is 2.5 to 3km, and a significant advantage is its seamless connection with Chatuchak and Queen Sirikit parks. This allows for extensive off-road runs, potentially exceeding 6km.

The park is a spacious, clean and tranquil urban oasis, offering a refreshing escape from the city's hustle. It's also educational, featuring a butterfly garden, insectarium, sunflower field and a bird observatory at the nearby Queen Sirikit Park.

The park is located near MRT Chatuchak Park, MRT Phahon Yothin and BTS Mo Chit. it’s open daily from 4.30am to 9pm.

Santiphap Park

(Photo: Greener Bangkok)

Dubbed a "hidden gem" due to its serene nature despite being centrally located, Santiphap Park features pleasantly shaded paths about 800m to 1km in circumference. While smaller, it's ideal for a morning jog or light exercise. Runners will need to do multiple laps for longer distances.

Santiphap Park offers free outdoor gym equipment and hosts daily free aerobics classes, typically around 6pm.

The park is located near BTS Victory Monument and is open daily from 5am to 9pm.

Romaneenart Park

(Photo: Tourism Authority Of Thailand)

Located in the heart of the old city, Romaneenart Park is a historically charming and functional option for a short, peaceful run or general outdoor workout. Built on the grounds of a former prison, the park retains elements like old guard towers, giving it a distinctive historical character. The park is known for its quiet and serene environment.

The park features a 500m circuit for running and walking, which requires multiple laps for longer runs. It also offers a free outdoor gym area with equipment, allowing for a more comprehensive workout alongside running.

The park is located near MRT Sam Yot, making it a suitable running destination for people living near Phra Nakhon. It’s open daily from 4am to 9pm.

These parks represent just a selection of Bangkok’s excellent running venues. Many other neighbourhood parks and green spaces throughout the city offer safe running opportunities closer to your area.