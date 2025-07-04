The commodification of the Sak Yant Thai tattoo

Rooted in religious sanction, the “Sak Yant” form of traditional tattoo has been a pivotal part of Thai culture for generations. The tattoo is believed to act as a form of spiritual shield for different purposes depending on the design. A large majority of yants serve the purpose of protection against dangers and harm, while others range from gaining popularity, wealth, luck, and more.

Written in Thai as “สักยันต์” (pronounced “sahk yahn”), the word is derived from the two terms “sak” meaning tattoo in Thai and “yantra” which is a Sanskrit word for a particular type of geometric design that is believed to grant magical protection.

Ajarn - the master behind Sak Yant

The “ajarn” (meaning “master” or “teacher”) who performs the tattoo ritual plays a crucial role in the overall experience — as reflected by choices made by celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne. Notable names include Ajarn Noo Kanpai, Ajarn Neng, and other qualified monks from Wat Bang Phra.

Prices of Yant tattoos range from a hundred baht to upwards of a hundred thousand baht, depending on the design and popularity of the ajarn.

Recognised as one of the world’s most famed and respected Sak Yant masters, Ajarn Noo Kanpai is trusted by many national and international A-list guests. His prominence peaked after photos were released of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie getting a “Ha Taew” Yant from him in 2003. From then on, the public flocked to Ajarn Noo’s Pathum Thani shrine for a Yant blessed by the famed master — believing that he is to be partially credited for Jolie’s perpetual fame.

Ajarn Noo blesses a disciple. The master is renowned for his tattoos which he says offer protection. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

"Many people can perform the tattoos but they don't know the mantras required for the blessings and protection." - Ajarn Noo Kanpai

Guidelines and regulations

Originally, Yant tattoos were used in the same way as amulets — worn as protection from various types of harm. Although less noted in contemporary cultures, such tattoos are to be upheld by similar values. Moreover, certain Sak Yant regulations can vary depending on the gender of the recipient or the monastery where the tattoo is received.

While these tattoos are often sought for their aesthetic appeal, their Buddhist roots emphasise animism and the importance of upholding specific moral vows, the Five Precepts, in order to unlock the tattoo’s full spiritual power.

Additionally, certain restriction guidelines outline prohibited actions that may seem unusual to foreigners, but are rooted in traditional beliefs and associations:

One (specifically men) shall not pass under a washing line One shall not pass under a banana tree’s support pole One shall not sit on a ceramic urn One shall not eat gourd-type vegetables One shall not cross a single head bridge One (specifically men) shall not be under a woman in any setting

These restrictions have also been examined through a modern lens, revealing some particularly intriguing interpretations:

Men should not pass under a washing line because sometimes people hang undergarments (emphasis on sexual restraint) Banana tree support poles shall not be passed under as one might get hurt from them Ceramic urns can break and pierce one’s body if they break

Symbolism of magical languages

Hidden within the Thai Sak Yants are regional Tham or ancient Khmer scripture. These magical languages are embedded into the designs to channel spells into the tattoo.

Three of the most notable Yant tattoo designs include: Ha Taew, Gao Yord, and Paed Tidt.

The reason for their popularity is often attributed to their inclusive abilities and blessings they are believed to offer.

Ha Taew - translated as "five lines" in Thai, this type of yant has five vertical scripts written in the ancient Khom language. Each line represents a different magical spell such as protection from black magic and abundance of charisma.

American actress Angelina Jolie with Ajarn Noo Kanpai (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Gao Yord - translated as "nine peaks" in Thai, the peaks in the tattoo symbolise the nine peaks of the Buddhist mythical mountain of the gods called Mount Meru. This “master yant” is often obtained as a first yant tattoo due to its all-encompassing abilities and shape.

Paed Tidt - translated as "eight directions" in Thai, it depicts eight representations of Buddha. This octagon-shaped yant is believed to ward off evil spirits during travel.

When tradition meets tourism

As famous individuals popularised the sacred tattoo through the screens of Hollywood, Sak Yant slowly became merely a travel relic to foreign eyes. The original sacred meaning was slowly lost.

In earlier times, the person was not able to choose the yant that would be tattooed onto their bodies using a traditional bamboo needle. The process was vice versa: the yant would be the one choosing you.

Modern tattoo parlours and certain institutions ignore the traditional process where the ajarn selects the tattoo based on your aura or karma. Instead, tattoos are presented to tourists through a menu platter.

(Photo: Bangkok Post)

From sacred monasteries to your average tattoo parlour, the commodification of the traditional practice of yant has altered the meaning of vows once deeply valued by early Thai practitioners. Publicising Sak Yant on Hollywood screens has brought both benefits and adverse consequences for this religious activity. If the public could shift its view of Sak Yant from merely a travel relic to a meaningful cultural tradition, it would allow for a more respectful and collective appreciation that preserves the sanctity of Thai heritage.