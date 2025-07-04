Guru's Weekly Buzz: July 4-10

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Asia's 50 Best Bars / Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Macau / July 11-19

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace will host the tenth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 on July 15. The resort will present a diverse programme of drinks-focused events taking place in the week surrounding the ceremony. This year's events will include the Bartenders’ Feast, an annual tradition held the night before the main event on July 14; Meet The Bartenders, an exclusive media roundtable session; the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Awards Ceremony, complete with dazzling red-carpet arrivals and a lively cocktail reception on July 15; and the official Closing Party the day following. From July 11-19, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau will play host to a line-up of more than 25 guest chef and mixologist events, bar takeovers, pop-ups and masterclasses, including two 50 Best Signature Sessions. The majority of events are open to the public. The culinary events scheduled at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau are: SW Steakhouse x Born & Bred on July 11-12; Keegan McGregor’s World Class Takeover on July 11-12 at SW Steakhouse; Lakeview Palace x Yong Fu x Tell Camellia Tea-tales on July 11-12; Elliot Faber takes over Mizumi on July 11; Nepal's Barc x Tell Camellia x Courtroom on July 11 at Wing Lei Bar; Chef Tam's Seasons x Bar Mood on July 12; Maybe Sammy x Drunken Fish on July 12; Wing Lei Bar Showcase: Mark Lloyd on July 12 and July 16; Julio Bermejo x Sam Ross on July 12 at Wing Lei Bar; Teresa Cocktail Bar x ZLB23 on July 12 at the Palace Reserve Club; Sushi Mizumi x Martiny’s on July 13; Mostly Harmless x Artifact x The Pontiac x Call Me Al on July 13 at Wing Lei Bar; Honky Tonks Tavern x Potato Head Beach Club on July 13 at Palace Reserve Club; Tokyo Confidential x Call Me Al/Artifact x 28 HongKong Street x Bar Trench on July 13 at Mizumi; Drunken Fish x Kinsman on July 13; Mr. Black Presents: Offtrack on July 13 at SW Steakhouse; Laowai x Thunderbolt x Pacific Cocktail Haven on July 13 at Wing Lei Bar; Wynn Palace British Invasion: Wing Lei Bar x Schofield’s Bar x Kwãnt Mayfair x Hey Palu on July 13 Four at Palace Reserve Club; Wing Lei Bar Aperitivo Canto on July 14, featuring Marco Dongi from Bar Sathorn; Matteo Cadeddu from Opium, Bangkok; Filippo Sanchi from Bar S-Otto, Shanghai; Wing Lo from Bar Leone, Hong Kong; Lorenzo Querci and Giovanni Allario from Moebius, Milan; and Jay Gray from Idle Hands, Singapore; with Cantonese fusion snacks by chef Tam Kwok Fung and a live DJ; The Aubrey takes over Mizumi on July 14; Chef Tam’s Seasons x Masque x Sidecar on July 15; and Drunken Fish x Ministry of Crab on July 18-19.

Limited edition / Cafe Madeleine / From July 4

This summer, Cafe Madeleine at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River serves up its own spin on the classic treat with a limited-edition Ice Cream Sandwich collection. Created by executive pastry chef Andrea Bonaffini, the line-up is inspired by memories of Italian summers, when gelato between two biscuits was the ultimate indulgence. "From the zesty Lemon Thyme Peach to the indulgent Chocolate Raspberry and the harmonious Strawberry Pistachio, every element is carefully selected for its premium quality and unique taste profile," says the chef. The Ice Cream Sandwich collection is available per piece or in a box of three pieces, and will be available from July 4 while supplies last.

Wine dinner / Pru / July 15

Pru wil host a wine dinner along with Château Palmer on July 15. Curated with The Wine Merchant, the evening will offer Champagne and canapes, before the six-course set menu, paired with Château Palmer wines. Expect "The King Of Fruits" to be paired with Alter Ego de Palmer 2019, and “Mackerel & Makhwaen Pepper” with Château Palmer 2017.

Sweet sensations / InterContinental Bangkok / July 7 to Nov 27

Pastry chef Lawrence Bobo will showcase his dessert artistry at Balcony Lounge and Butter at the InterContinental Bangkok from July 7 to Nov 27. At Balcony Lounge, there will be a special Chocolate Afternoon Tea with savouries like devilled quail egg and Sturia caviar on smoked paprika melba toast, Parma ham with Brie and more. Chef Bobo’s dessert highlights include the chocolate framboise tart, hazelnut royale, ruby Champagne delight and blackberry tea cake. His bon bons featuring salted caramel au lait and earl grey coconut will also be part of the tea, along with freshly-baked scones. At Butter, the chef's chocolate dessert collection will be on offer. This includes chocolate pralines and Callebaut-based creations featuring Vietnamese coffee, caramel Hennessy and the ruby yuzu strawberry bar. Also on offer are a range of indulgent pound cakes, such as the chocolate cheesecake, ruby travel cake and chef Bobo's famous modern interpretation of the Black Forest gâteau. The Chocolate Dessert Collection is available at Butter from July 7 to Sept 30.

Gastronomic crossroads / Elements x Armani / Ristorante / July 25-26

“Gastronomic Crossroads: Tokyo Meets Bangkok", a four-hand dinner showcasing the talents of chefs Gerard Villaret Horcajo of Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu, and Bruno Hiruma of Armani / Ristorante, Tokyo, Japan will be held on July 25-26. This is the first time chef Hiruma will showcase his artistry outside his Tokyo establishment. The dinner will be a seven-course journey.

Brunch club / Viu Restaurant / July 13

The quarterly Brunch Club of Viu restaurant has returned with six guests from Disciples Escoffier Thailand, along with chef Matteo Fontana. The Signature Sunday Brunch on July 13 will celebrate French cuisine as seven chefs honour the legacy of Georges Auguste Escoffier. The chefs are Pongcharn "Top" Russell of Mia, Thierry Drapeau of Signature, Clement Hernandez, co-president, Disciples Escoffier Thailand, Kent Vatcharavee, co-president, Disciples Escoffier Thailand, Alexander Demard of Oktopus Consulting and Jerome Deconinck of Andaz One Bangkok.

Moroccan cuisine / Vertigo Too / From July 14-25

Vertigo Too will host guest chef Mohamed Bellote from Angsana Heritage Collection, Marrakech Riads, Morocco from July 14-25. Chef Bellote brings a treasure trove of ancestral recipes, showcasing the essence and diversity of North Africa’s celebrated culinary heritage. The five-course sharing set menu will see dishes like marrakchi harira, a spiced, bold and aromatic herbal broth, Moroccan mixed salad, free-range chicken pastilla, Moroccan couscous and veal tagine. Dessert will be milk pastilla, also known as jawhara.

Culinary collaboration / Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai x Hotel MYS Khao Yai / July 12 and July 18

Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai will host the "Lumi And Cha La: 4-Hands Dinner Series" with Hotel MYS Khao Yai on July 12 at Cha La. On July 18, the series will move to Lumi at Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai. Chefs Prince of Lumi and Tawan of Cha La showcase their culinary styles through nine courses. Along with the four-hands dinner, both hotels are offering stay packages. Hotel MYS Khao Yai offers a package featuring one-night stay on July 12 in a Deluxe Room for two, inclusive of breakfast, a complimentary afternoon tea set for two and the four-hands dinner experience. Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai's package comprises of a one-night stay on July 18 in a Deluxe Room for two, complimentary breakfast and the four-hands dinner experience.

World Chocolate Day / Cocoa XO / July 7

On July 7, Cocoa XO at Centara Grand at CentralWorld will mark World Chocolate Day with a tasting experience in the clouds. Diners can enjoy the signature Chocolate Chocolatier Buffet at a special price with additions just for the evening. Indulge in limited-edition chocolate-inspired cocktails and take home a signature chocolate box.

Live band / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / July 10

Bar.Yard at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok will host a cultural soundscape with "Nisatiwa Live", a rooftop performance blending traditional Thai instruments with modern electronic flair. Taking place on Juy 10, the event is part of the "Splash Soft Power Forum 2025 Hotel Showcase Program", which transforms 26 leading hotels into immersive expressions of Thai identity through culinary arts, wellness, visual storytelling and music.

Youth pride / Slowcombo / July 5-6

Celebrate the power and voices of LGBTIQN+ youth through a full-day experience of workshops, performances and exhibitions at Slowcombo. From conversations on rights and well-being to vibrant artistic expressions, this is a youth-led space to share identities, dreams and healing, on July 5. On July 6, the "Returning Home: Cacao & Blue Lily Shamanic Healing" will help you reconnect with your inner self. The immersive session includes energy readings and shamanic sound healing to guide you gently home to your soul. Also on July 6, the "Vision & Vibration: Aligning Dreams With The Body And Soul" workshop will be held.

Gold experience / Spa InterContinental / Available until Sept 30

Pamper yourself with gold... therapies that are packed with skin benefits. The two-hour Royal Gold Experience on offer at Spa InterContinental opens with a 30-minute revitalising gold facial massage. The treatment uses gold-infused facial oil and is followed by a 90-minute glowing skin with gold body oil massage. Available until Sept 30.

One-off beach barbeque / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa / July 12

"Blues On The Beach" returns to Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa for one night only. The third edition of the on-the-beach barbeque night will feature delicious seafood, beautiful views and a live blue serenade by Fatboy band. Bring an empty stomach to savour charcoal-grilled meats, German sausages, pork ribs, Aussie lamb legs, New Zealand mussels, Thai favourites and more.

Run for good causes / Bangkok Post International Mini Marathon 2025: Run for Nurses / Aug 24

Put your running skills to the test and for a good cause at the "Bangkok Post International Mini Marathon 2025: Run For Nurses". To be held on Aug 24 at Suan Luang Rama IX, runners can sign up for a 3km fun run, 5km micro-marathon or 10km mini-marathon. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Princess Mother’s 90th Anniversary Fund. Register at race.thai.run/bangkokpostinternationalminimarathon.

Thai dinosaurs / Museum Pier / Until Nov 2

Witness a comprehensive exhibition on Thai dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures at Museum Pier. Have a little Jurassic adventure as you venture into an ancient world once ruled by impressive colossal terrestrial animals. "Thainosaur" presents Thailand’s rich paleontological history through fossils and discoveries from the Mesozoic Era — the age of dinosaurs — spanning the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods or the golden eras of the Thai gigantic creatures. Witness awe-inspiring dinosaur skeletons unearthed inThailand — rare and hard to find elsewhere. On top of real fossils and authentic dinosaur bones, this extraordinary exhibition also highlights state-of-the-art reconstructions crafted with cutting-edge technology to deliver the most lifelike experience. Be amazed by animations developed with scientific accuracy, based on paleontological evidence and created in collaboration with Thai dinosaur experts, geologists and leading animation specialists. Dive deep into the fascinating stories behind Thailand’s native dinosaur species, including Siamotyrannus, Phuwiangosaurus, Sirindhorna, Isanosaurus, and many moreprehistoric creatures. "Thainosaur" runs until Nov 2 at Museum Pier. Buy tickets at the door.

EAT

Afternoon tea / 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok / Until June 15, 2026

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok, in partnership with Sarran Jewellery evokes the cultural richness and agricultural abundance of Chiang Mai in the “Memoirs Of Lanna” afternoon tea. The tea showcases the flavours of northern Thai cuisine, while Sarran unveils a jewellery collection that reflects the flowers of Chiang Mai. The tea is available at Baan Borneo Club on Level 26 until June 15, 2026, with two items refreshed each season. Starting from monsoon, then winter and summer to showcase the diverse ingredients sourced from Chiang Mai throughout the year.

Afternoon Tea / Anantara Chiang Mai Resort / Until Oct 31

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is offering "Whispers Of The East", a collaboration between executive chef Natruthai Petsuwan and chef Pongsakorn Jiarasatit of Jia Tong Heng, until Oct 31 at The Verandah at 1921 House. Framed by the shaded verandah of the former British Consulate and overlooking the serene Mae Ping River, afternoon tea at Anantara Chiang Mai has long been a signature ritual. "Whispers Of The East" pays homage to Chiang Mai’s Chinese culinary legacy with savouries like steamed buns with slow-cooked moo hong, ow nee pae kuay cake and Chinese red date Mont Blanc. Served on vintage blue-and-white porcelain, beverage selections include teas from TWG and Monsoon Tea.

Monthly brunch / The Kites Eatery / First Saturday of the month

Seafood on ice, lobster, Mediterranean mains, a "build your own" egg station, Japanese corner and chocolate fountain are among the broad spectrum of options at Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit’s new Saturday brunch. In The Kites Eatery, the brunch on the first Saturday of each month also features a live band. The menu brims with delicacies, fashioned by executive chef Katisak "Note" Pinkaew and include Korean, Fine de Claire and Normandy oysters, as well as New Zealand mussels, blue mussels and cooked prawns. A half Canadian lobster, served with Spanish sauce, is available per diner. Other stations include a BBQ grill station, a fresh pasta station and a pizza station.

Seafood Bouillabaisse / Sirimahannop / July 5-Aug 31

Sirimahannop at the Chao Phraya River will transport diners’ senses to the shores of the French Riviera with its latest special dish: seafood bouillabaisse. Available till Aug 30, the Seafood Bouillabaisse Delight features a variety of premium “fruits de mer”, including halibut, prawns, squid, Dutch mussels and Hokkaido scallops, all simmered in a tomato and seafood bisque. Served with fresh sourdough bread.

Grill platter / The Crystal Grill House / Until Aug 31

The Crystal Grill House on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, has introduced the "Ocean Grill Platter" to its menu. The platter consists of whole king crab legs, Spanish octopus, jumbo tiger prawns and fresh scallops. The platter is available until Aug 31.

Dining promotions / Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok

Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok has launched three dining promotions, from seasonal gourmet creations and authentic Thai lunch sets to a refined European-style afternoon tea, perfect for every delicious moment. Bangkok'78 will offer a limited-time "Gourmet Garden" menu, featuring seven dishes and three cocktails showcasing Thailand's unique flora and fauna. Available until July 31. Enjoy a selection of one appetiser, one main course and one dessert from a lunch set menu until Aug 31. The "European Charm Afternoon Tea" at Sip & Co offers treats inspired by the European continent, including vanilla mille-feuille and strawberry tiramisu sweets, and savouries like beetroot-smoked salmon on blinis and foie gras torchon with fig compote. Offered with Twinings of London tea.

Salad menu / Mill & Co

The rooftop garden on the 26th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld is more than a green escape as Mill & Co. unveils a new menu with a spotlight on salads and light bites, crafted using seasonal ingredients grown just steps away. Butterhead lettuce, baby kale, rocket and an array of herbs — rosemary, sage, Thai lemon basil and thyme — are handpicked daily from the hotel’s rooftop garden, cultivated using environmentally conscious, chemical-free methods. The homegrown harvest forms the foundation for fresh, flavour-packed salads such as the smoked salmon salad with wild rocket, avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and asparagus, and the classic Caesar salad made with baby cos lettuce, bacon, croutons and shaved Parmesan. There is also avocado and smoked salmon tartine, served with a soft poached egg; energising yoghurt and superfruit bowls; and cold-pressed juices and smoothies made from raw fruits and vegetables.

TRAVEL

New suite / The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok

The debut of the 439m² three-bedroom suite marks the full opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok. With three bedrooms complemented by three balconies and two entrances, the suite offers capabilities for hosting luxury trunk shows, private showcases, boardroom meetings and social celebrations.

20th anniversary / Sri Panwa

Sri Panwa Phuket celebrates two decades of luxury hospitality with a heartfelt “Celebrate 20 Years” campaign. The newly-launched Yaya offers 24 Pool Suites and a 400-person convention hall, while the Sky Series features four newly built five-bedroom Residence Villas. The resort has partnered with BDMS Wellness Clinic to launch Thailand’s first six-star scientific wellness experience. Promotions across rooms, dining, spa and wellness include stay one night ang et one night free, get B2,000 credit for every two-night stay, and much more. In addition, Baba Beach Club Natai and Baba Beach Club Hua Hin are offering special promotions until Aug 20 for stays until Dec 20.

Stay surprise / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Until July 31

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok rings in its 6th anniversary with the “Roll Into 6: The Ultimate Stay Surprise” package. Until July 31, guests can book the special anniversary offer for stays until Sept 30. The package includes one night’s accommodation with daily breakfast for two, a B1,000 daily credit and each booking will receive a chance per stay to win a surprise reward from the hotel.

Local artisans / Banyan Tree Gallery Krabi

Banyan Tree Krabi has extended a helping hand to local artisans to promote high-quality handicrafts and products from the Krabi region and across Thailand. On arrival, guests are presented with a handmade pouch made from upcycled waste washed up on local beaches thanks to a partnership with “Souvenirs From The Sea”, a local group. Colourful tote bags, key chains and other products are available at Banyan Tree Gallery Krabi, alongside many other locally-sourced sustainable handcrafts. Various Thai brands are displayed including candles and incense by Thaniya; scarves and ceramic earrings by Inthai; eco-friendly handbags created by Mamawell; sophisticated contemporary jewellery by Aztique; handwoven Thai silk products by Rak Phraewa; accessories by Torr; and numerous other Thai-style home decorations and souvenirs from Socoon, VT Thai, Banhowsaohai, Siwa and Heartist.

Auspicious numbers / Vietjet Thailand / Until July 8

Another auspicious date number, another excuse to host a promotion. Vietjet Thailand will launch the “7.7 Super Savers”promotion, offering special fares on a wide range of domestic routes including Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai and more. The promotion also covers international destinations such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Phu Quoc, Beijing, and Shanghai, along with newly launched direct services to Seoul, Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka (Kansai). Book until July 8 for travel between Aug 16 to March 28, 2026.

New resort / dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives / July 27

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is about to make a major milestone with the opening of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives — the group's first all-inclusive lifestyle resort and its second Dusit-branded property in the South Asian country. Set to soft open on July 27, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Malé. Fringed by a spacious lagoon and thriving coral reefs, the resort offers 127 villas across seven categories, ranging from 77-306m². dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives's all-inclusive concept covers à la carte dining across five venues, unlimited beverages, daily entertainment and resort credits. To celebrate its soft opening, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is offering a package featuring complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two, a complimentary upgrade to the next villa category, one signature floating breakfast per stay, 24-hour check-in and check-out, and more.

STUFF

New gaming monitors / Lenovo

Lenovo is turning up the heat for Thai gamers and digital creators with the launch of two ultrawide gaming monitors: the Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 and Lenovo Legion R34w-30. The Legion Pro 34WD-10 is Lenovo’s most advanced OLED gaming monitor, stunning with 34" WQHD PureSight OLED display with an ultra-curved 800R curvature. It features a 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.03ms GtG response time Vesa DisplayHDR TB400 and True 10-bit colour. The Legion R34w-30 has a 34in. WQHD monitor featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature and HDR10, 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

New V8 hybrid / Lamborghini Temerario

Lamborghini Bangkok has unveiled the Temerario1, the first and only production super sports car able to reach 10,000 rpm, due to a twin turbo V8 hybrid powertrain and three electric motors. The new Temerario is a car in a league of its own — the second model in Lamborghini’s High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range, following the iconic Revuelto2. With the launch of the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, Urus SE3 last year- Lamborghini has now completed its hybrid transition as part of its electrification strategy.

Fashionable bear / MCM x Butterbear

Whether you're a fan or not, you can't seem to escape Butterbear, Thailand's most famous mascot. Following a string of collaborations with other brands, she makes her first serious foray into the fashion scene with the help of MCM. The German luxury brand and Thai cuteness overload meet in the “MCM × Butterbear” Thailand limited edition collection with a "playful luxury" vibe. MCM's signature Visetos monogram and Butterbear grace Toni Top Zip Shopper, which comes in two sizes, and T-shirts.