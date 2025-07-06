Fostering creativity

The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre exhibition "Creative City: Building A Better Future" displays artwork by 15 children, aged nine to 12, who drew imaginary houses on 3D cardboard models. The pictures of their houses were colourful with images of trees, nature and people engaged in fun activities.

Asst Prof Aniwat Tongseeda, the curator, explained the exhibition was a result of the BACC's longstanding art camp, also called Kid's Calendar. After the BACC expanded its exhibition area to BACC Pop Up at Seacon Square Srinakarin, the art camp was held for the first time at the new location in April.

Using milk cartons and paper waste to create Islamic patterns.

"Kid's Calendar was created because we wanted children to participate in art activities at the BACC. Since contemporary artwork may be difficult for children to understand, we decided to create an art camp for them. At the BACC's art camp, children learn art through activities that are different from what they learn in schools. At school, students study art only 40 hours a year while total classes are 1,200 hours. At the art camp, we aim to encourage children to explore their creativity," said Asst Prof Aniwat.

"According to research, art helps enhance creative ideas. Currently children are addicted to gadgets. Art activities can help children stay focused. Elementary school students should learn about art because it is an important foundation for growth and it helps them develop their potential. I'm not saying art is the most important subject, but it is a tool that helps children discover themselves as well as to think creatively."

The art camp at Seacon Square featured four activities -- designing imaginary houses, drawing on recycled bottles, creating art from recycled materials and designing a creative city.

BACC's art camp.

All activities took place from 10.30am to noon for two weeks. It was an appropriate duration of time for children to stay focused. In the first activity, children had to draw imaginary houses on a cardboard house. After they finished drawing, the curator and staff attached the houses on the wall.

"Although each house was different, they were all beautiful. Before children learn about the city and society, they need to learn about themselves and they get to design their own houses which will be part of the community," he said.

For the second activity, children worked with artist Kritpet Kocchapraba who uses discarded plastic bottles as his material.

"Kritpet noticed that there are a lot of discarded single use plastic bottles. Therefore, he encouraged children to create new value for discarded plastic bottles. After the activity, some children drew on plastic bottles at home and brought them to show us."

Drawings on discarded plastic bottles.

The third activity was led by artist Thidarat Chantachua whose house is located next to a waste management centre in Onnut. As a Muslim artist, Thidarat taught children to use discarded milk cartons and paper waste to create Islamic patterns.

"On the day that they had to cut paper, some children took a long time since their hand muscles were not yet strong," said Asst Prof Aniwat.

The final activity was about designing a creative city. The children had to work in a group of three or four. They had to decide how they wanted the city to look. They created artwork with discarded materials and added colours themselves.

"Art makes us humans. Art helps us learn that others define beauty in different ways from us. Listening and respecting other opinions need to be cultivated at a young age. Working with a group is a way to practice social interaction and exchange ideas," explained Asst Prof Aniwat.

Asst Prof Aniwat Tongseeda, curator of 'Creative City'.

At the end of every camp, all the artwork created by young participants was displayed at an exhibition.

"The exhibition displays all the participants' works because we did not seek to find children who had the best artistic skills. The camp aims to cultivate children's creativity through activities. These young participants understood that using creativity must be beneficial and not harm anyone," Asst Prof Aniwat said.

Even though the camp was free of charge and could accommodate 30 children, there were only 15 participants since it was the first at Seacon Square Srinakarin.

"Not all parents can afford to send their children to an art camp, so BACC's art camp is an activity that many parents like their children to participate in. BACC's art camp provides children freedom to think and do whatever they want but we are also concerned about their abilities and safety. Although we do not have any sharp equipment, we have first aid kits on hand and information about chronic diseases. Additionally, we understand children have different artistic abilities. Therefore, we do not expect that all of them would be equally capable of creating beautiful artwork," explained Asst Prof Aniwat.

In the past, Thai students studied art in school for only 40 hours a year, which is considered insufficient compared to the time dedicated to other subjects. As a lecturer at the Faculty of Education at Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University, Asst Prof Aniwat supports the Early Childhood Education (ECE) curriculum of 2025.

"Due to ECE, art is integrated with other subjects. Teachers can employ art activities, art tools or artistic thinking with other subjects. For example, students can learn geometry and art together or learn about art through history. This curriculum is available only in schools that are ready. I believe the new generation of teachers are capable of integrating art with other subjects. Older teachers can do that too, but they have to be open-minded," said Asst Prof Aniwat.

When asked about his expectations for the art camp and the Creative City exhibition, Asst Prof Aniwat replied that he has a lot of hope.

"The main goal is for children to learn that everyone is unique in their own way and they should be able to accept differences. I also hope that the art camp and exhibition will spark their creativity and cultivate in them skills of how to be a good citizen in society."

"Creative City" runs at BACC Pop Up, 3rd Floor of MMAD - MunMun Art Destination zone, Seacon Square Srinakarin. The exhibition ends today. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/baccpage.