Discover fascinating Cyprus with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a study trip to explore the fascinating history, breathtaking landscapes and diverse culture of Cyprus, from Oct 9-17.

Cyprus is an island nation in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, located south of Turkey, west of Syria and Lebanon, and north of Egypt. Situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, it has long been a melting pot of cultures and civilisations.

According to Greek legend, Cyprus is the birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. With a rich and fascinating history, the island has been influenced by the Greeks, Romans, Byzantines and Ottomans, leaving behind remarkable archaeological and cultural treasures.

Today, Cyprus remains a divided country, with the Republic of Cyprus in the south and the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north, separated by the UN-patrolled Green Line in Nicosia, the world's last divided capital.

Beyond its historical and political significance, Cyprus is renowned for its natural beauty, from the Troodos Mountains to the crystal-clear waters of Ayia Napa and the rugged Akamas Peninsula. The island's culture is a unique blend of Greek and Turkish influences, reflected in its charming villages, rich culinary traditions and vibrant heritage.

Led by Chulamanee Chartsuwan, the upcoming trip will take participants to see a mix of rich history and cultural heritage in Nicosia where they will also stop by the official residence of the Archbishop of Cyprus.

The itinerary includes stops at churches, mosques, monasteries, castles, museums and historic cities.