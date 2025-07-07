Coupons offer half-price foodie journeys across the Kingdom

Here is some news for travel enthusiasts and foodies as the "Discover The City Of Taste – A Journey Of Flavours And Cultural Identity" campaign is offering e-coupons worth 50% discount to be used at 55 destinations in 55 cities across Thailand.

Presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this is a flagship domestic tourism campaign designed to elevate culinary travel into a transformative travel experience. It aims to highlight the unique food culture of 55 distinctive Thai cities and promote local exploration while supporting small businesses and communities nationwide.

As part of TAT's "Grand Moment" strategic initiative, this campaign positions food not just as a necessity, but as a reason to travel. From local dishes and community-grown ingredients to immersive culinary workshops, the campaign invites travellers to explore Thailand's rich culinary heritage through interactive experiences -- accessible with ease via Line e-coupon and discoverthecityoftaste.com. More than just a discount, the e-coupon encourages travellers to "taste the untasted" -- from hidden eateries in small communities to traditional dishes not found in typical guidebooks -- while boosting income for local vendors and artisans.

Priced at 50 baht but worth 100 baht each, the e-coupons are redeemable at participating restaurants, cafés, hotels and local activity venues such as cooking classes, organic farms and chef's tables, until Sept 30. They can be used instantly via mobile devices offering seamless, secure and user-friendly access. No pre-booking is required.