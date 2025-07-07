Masterpiece musical returns to Bangkok after 12 years

Barely a month away, The Phantom Of The Opera will return to Thailand for a limited season with a total of 22 shows to be staged at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre, from Aug 5-31.

This is the first opportunity in 12 years for audiences in the Kingdom to see the international smash musical that, after almost 40 years since its opening stage debut, has been performed to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages.

Based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel Le Fantôme De L'Opéra, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young, newly-debuted soprano who finds herself becoming the object of attraction of a mysterious and disfigured masked figure dubbed "The Phantom" who resides in the underground labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

The Phantom's obsession with Christine eventually turns into something more threatening, with his plans to win her affection by helping her develop her musical skills, leaving behind a trail of destruction and even resulting in the deaths of those that fall victim to his schemes.

The musical first debuted in London's West End in 1986 and later on Broadway in New York in 1988. It is widely considered one of the most beautiful and extravagant musicals in history, having won over 70 major theatre awards, with a film adaptation released in 2004, starring Emmy Rossum and Gerard Butler.

On Oct 9, 2006, The Phantom Of The Opera became the longest-running show in Broadway history, surpassing Cats with its 7,486 performances. In the US alone, the production's nearly 14,000 performances have been seen by 19.5 million people. It's also the second longest-running musical in West End history after Les Misérables.

All performances in Bangkok will have Thai surtitles. Ticket prices range from 2,300 to 7,000 baht for the gala night on Aug 5 and cost 1,800 to 6,500 baht for other shows. They can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com. Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre is located at The Esplanade on Ratchadaphisek Road.