Davos of the East

It's been several weeks now since I returned from Bhutan and Gelephu Mindfulness City, and I can't stop thinking about what I saw there.

You know how Davos brings together all those world leaders every year? Well, imagine something similar, but with a completely different vibe -- less about power lunches or GDP growth, and more about meditation breaks and happiness.

A City That Actually Makes Sense

Gelephu is wild. It is a new city being built in southern Bhutan that basically takes everything we think we know about urban planning and flips it on its head. Instead of cramming in as many office buildings as possible, they're designing spaces where you can actually breathe -- meditation gardens, green corridors, community spaces where people can just… be human.

What struck me most is how different it feels from our typical conference centres. In Davos, everyone's rushing between meetings, checking their phones constantly. Gelephu is being designed to slow you down, to make you think differently. Conference rooms open onto gardens, innovation hubs sit next to organic farms. It's like someone finally asked: "What if we built a city for humans, rather than just for business?"

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, left, and Kulvech Janvatanavit. Kulvech Janvatanavit

The Trip Of A Lifetime

This wasn't just any Bhutan visit. Organised by FBX Thailand, we got to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and former prime minister Lotay Tshering.

PM Tshering Tobgay welcomed us with a joke that part of the secret to Gelephu's success is tours for foreign business leaders exactly like the one I am on.

"We hijack seasoned leaders to serve as sounding boards," he said with a smile.

An innovative approach -- rather than hire expensive consultants, they want real-world business veterans to poke holes in their plans, challenge their assumptions and basically keep them grounded. It's refreshingly honest. How many government projects actually admit they need our sceptical business minds to reality-check their vision?

Meeting King Jigme Wangchuck was an experience I will never forget. He shared his vision for a "future-ready Bhutan", and here's what blew my mind -- he sees Gelephu as a "country within a country", a sandbox where Bhutan can experiment with new opportunities and manage risks without compromising the traditional Bhutanese way of life.

It's genius when you think about it -- test the future in one place while protecting what makes Bhutan special everywhere else.

What struck me was that His Majesty sees Gelephu as a "missing jigsaw piece" for the world, a utopia that could inspire the movement towards a truly sustainable world. Think about it. We've tried everything else to solve our global problems, but maybe what's been missing is a living example of how things could actually work differently.

I could feel His Majesty's compassionate yet progressive leadership. There's something powerful about a leader who can bridge tradition and a technology-driven future, without losing perspective about either. You could sense everyone in our group thinking: "Ah, this is what thoughtful modernisation looks like."

Running the Gelephu Mindfulness City project is Dr Lotay Tshering, the former prime minister.

"This is a project that both I and my rival [Tshering Tobgay] share, a common dream, a common vision," Dr Lotay said.

Ponder the thought. How often does one see political rivals in complete agreement about anything? But Gelephu is different -- it's bigger than politics. It's about Bhutan's future, and both understand that completely.

Making merit in Bhutan.

Investing In People

Gelephu isn't just about attracting international visitors. The planners are dead serious about showcasing local Bhutanese talent and stopping the brain drain that affects so many developing countries. They are creating opportunities for young Bhutanese professionals to work on world-class projects right at home.

I heard stories about brilliant young architects who studied abroad but are coming back specifically for Gelephu. Why design buildings in Dubai when you can help create something revolutionary in your own country? The city is setting up incubators for local entrepreneurs, artist residencies for traditional craftspeople and research centres where Bhutanese scientists can work alongside international collaborators.

Gelephu is giving locals a reason to stay and a platform to shine on the global stage.

Can It Work?

We have been trying to solve the world's problems with the same old approaches for decades, and let's be honest, it's not really working. Climate change is getting worse, inequality is growing and everyone seems more stressed than ever.

Gelephu offers something different -- a place where leaders can step back and ask bigger questions. The whole city runs on Bhutan's philosophy of Gross National Happiness, or GNH. The idea is that progress shouldn't just be measured in dollars and data points, but in whether people are actually living good lives.

While walking around Gelephu's planned spaces, you can't help but think: "Perhaps they are on to something."

I think Gelephu can genuinely bridge Eastern and Western thinking. We have Silicon Valley innovation on one side and ancient Buddhist wisdom on the other -- why not bring them together? The city is perfectly positioned for this, sitting in neutral, peaceful Bhutan, right in the heart of Asia.

The planning team mentioned hosting everything from mindfulness retreats for CEOs to sustainability workshops for policymakers. But here's the kicker -- they want local experts to lead many of these sessions.

Imagine tech leaders from California learning meditation from Bhutanese monks, or European climate scientists collaborating with local farmers who've been practising sustainable agriculture for generations. That's the kind of cross-pollination that could spark real change.

I have attended enough global summits to know that most blend together after a while. It's the same hotels, the same panels and the same networking events.

Gelephu is aiming for something completely different. They want it to be a year-round hub where people don't just meet for a week and forget one another, but genuinely build lasting collaborations.

The city itself is designed to be carbon-negative (yes, negative!), following Bhutan's incredible environmental track record. Traditional Bhutanese architecture meets cutting-edge sustainable tech. Local artisans are working alongside international designers, ensuring that Bhutanese craftsmanship isn't just preserved but elevated to the world stage.

Caption goes here

Will It Work?

That is the million-dollar question. Can a mindfulness city in Bhutan really become a global hub for conscious leadership? I think it has a chance. Not because it's trying to copy Davos, but because it's offering something we desperately need -- a space where success isn't just measured in quarterly reports, but in whether we're actually making the world better for our children.

The early interest is encouraging. People from tech companies, NGOs and governments are all intrigued by what Gelephu represents. They are tired of the same old conference circuit and hungry for something more meaningful. And they are especially interested in learning from Bhutan's unique approach to development.

If Gelephu succeeds, it won't just be the "Davos of the East" -- it could be the birthplace of a whole new way of thinking about leadership and progress. In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, maybe what we need isn't more of the same, but a quiet revolution that starts with taking a deep breath and asking better questions.

My mind keeps returning to one thought -- mindfulness is the best technology within ourselves. We keep chasing the latest gadgets and apps, but maybe the most powerful tool for the future is the one we've had all along -- our ability to be present, aware and intentional.

Perhaps Gelephu isn't just a place, but a state of mind that gets us ready for whatever comes next. I can't wait to go back.