UAE promotes culture of tolerance through Bangkok workshop

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Bangkok, in collaboration with Krirk University, hosted a cultural workshop aimed at promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as part of its broader efforts to strengthen cultural ties and mutual understanding with Thailand.

The event explored the concept of tolerance from both global and Emirati perspectives, underscoring its significance as a pillar of peaceful societies. Globally, tolerance is viewed as the ability to respect and accept differing beliefs and perspectives. In the UAE, it is more than a value, it is a way of life, deeply embedded in national policies and daily practice.

With more than 200 nationalities living side by side, the UAE is among the most culturally diverse nations in the world. Its government actively protects religious freedoms and promotes interfaith dialogue, making the country a regional leader in inclusive governance.

The workshop highlighted the vision of the UAE’s leadership, from the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to current President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both of whom have championed tolerance as a cornerstone of national development.

Several major initiatives were presented as evidence of this commitment. These include the UAE’s Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the first of its kind in the region, which works to foster acceptance and counter religious extremism.

The National Programme for Tolerance, launched in 2016, aims to strengthen legislation protecting religious freedoms and to reinforce the country’s global reputation as a beacon of tolerance.

One of the UAE’s landmark achievements is the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb. This historic agreement promotes interfaith harmony and was followed by the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, a unique complex that houses a mosque, a church, and a synagogue on one site, symbolising peaceful coexistence.

Pope Francis’s 2019 visit to the UAE, the first by a sitting pope to the Arabian Peninsula, further cemented the country’s role as a global hub for interfaith dialogue.

Organisers said the workshop has helped deepen people-to-people ties and cultural understanding between the UAE and Thailand, laying the groundwork for enhanced diplomatic, educational and social cooperation.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to building bridges across cultures and promoting peace through dialogue and collaboration.