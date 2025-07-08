Anime music concert returns with resounding success

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO), under the patronage of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, once again proved its versatility with two exuberant sold-out performances celebrating beloved Japanese anime. Under the baton of maestro Naohisa Furusawa, these "Music Of Anime" concerts brought audiences of all ages to their feet in a celebration of iconic soundtracks and cultural phenomenon.

Furusawa -- himself a native of Tokyo -- brought not only technical command but an infectious joy to the podium. The first half of the programme was dedicated entirely to Hisaishi's unforgettable music for Studio Ghibli films. Symphonic Variation "Merry-Go-Round" from Howl's Moving Castle was followed by the airy grace of My Neighbor Totoro: The Path Of Wind, where the woodwinds sparkled and the strings danced with childlike charm. Finally, the buoyant theme from Gake No Ue No Ponyo.

After the intermission, the programme expanded to showcase a variety of other anime gems. The epic soundscape of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End set an introspective tone, and contrasted sharply with the adrenaline-pumping Fairy Tail Main Theme, which saw the percussion section deliver punchy rhythms with rock-like energy.

A particular highlight was the Sword Art Online Suite, its shifting moods deftly handled by the orchestra's brass and strings, eliciting roars of approval from fans familiar with its narrative depth. The haunting Requiem Of Silence from Re:Zero and the aching beauty of A Silent Voice revealed the ensemble's ability to express emotional nuance and restraint, before a dazzling finale of Your Name and Madoka Magica sent the audience into rapturous applause.

In particular, Your Name and Sparkle were especially rousing; the nostalgia for anime was brought to life by soloist Songsynth Sirikhunaratsmi.

Adding to the endless excitement of the evening were multiple encores, which had the entire hall clapping along in rhythm, shining their phone lights and cheering with excitement. The atmosphere was more than a concert -- the orchestra's rich sound and dedication to the spirit of the anime genre made for an unforgettable experience.

Given the overwhelming popularity of these performances, it seems anime will remain a recurring and beloved feature of the RBSO's future programming.