Atta Gallery seeks boundary-pushing art for new multisensory programme

Atta Gallery has launched "Atta x", a bold new annual initiative designed to foster individual collaborations with artists, curators and creatives who go beyond the norm.

Each year, the programme begins with an open call for artists and curators who push the limits of perception and see art not merely as an object but as an experience.

This programme invites experimentation, challenges conventions and explores the rich interplay between art, materiality and the senses. Special interest will be on works that engage viewers through touch, sound, scent, taste and movement -- not just sight.

Individual artists, artist collectives, curators and creatives of all ages and career stages based in Thailand and Southeast Asia are invited to submit proposals for either new works or adaptations of existing works that can be tailored to the project framework.

The gallery is looking for an exhibition project that creates a multisensory experience and fosters personal engagement, individual interpretation and active audience interaction with the art.

The programme will culminate in a feature exhibition next year by the successful candidate who will receive a budget for exhibition making, full support with installation and de-installation, an online catalogue and more.

A comprehensive proposal with an exhibition concept, a detailed budget, visual documentation and some public programmes should be submitted to bit.ly/3Tiyy1y by July 31.