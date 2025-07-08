Art exhibition marks Thai-Lao 75-year diplomatic milestone

Art lovers are invited to cross the Mekong River to Vientiane in Laos to visit "Traversing The Mekong", a special art exhibition held in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Thai-Lao diplomatic relations, from tomorrow, until July 17.

Presented by the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane, this is a historic phenomenon of creativity and connection where art dissolves all borders and brushstrokes become a language of friendship.

This unprecedented artistic collaboration brings together 30 Thai artists and 30 Lao artists in a powerful visual dialogue that spans generations. Curated jointly by artists of both nations, each piece tells a heartfelt and profoundly human story of enduring friendship, shared history and mutual respect.

On showcase will be over 70 artworks that encapsulate the spirit of collaboration and harmony. From vivid paintings to evocative sculptures, the works illuminate the richness of both countries' cultural expressions.

This is more than an exhibition. It is an artistic phenomenon, a symbolic transversing of the Mekong, where creativity meets diplomacy, and where shared heritage is immortalised on canvas.

The exhibitions will be held simultaneously across four premier art venues in the capital city of Laos -- The Gallery of the National Institute of Fine Arts, Saylom Art Studio, Water Colour House and I:cat Gallery.

Following the Vientiane exhibition, the collection will journey to Udon Thani province in Thailand, allowing even more viewers to experience the beauty of this heartfelt cross-border exchange.