Asalha Puja Day: What is this mid-July Buddhist holiday?

"Asalha Puja Day" falls on the 15th day of the waxing moon in the 8th lunar month and represents one of Buddhism's most significant religious observances. It commemorates the day when the Triple Gem - Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha - was complete for the first time in Buddhist history.

The term "Asalha Puja" derives from "Asalha Purnami Puja", meaning "worship on the full moon day of Asalha". This falls on the full moon of the eighth lunar month in the Thai calendar, typically occurring in July or August.

Asalha Puja Day holds profound significance in Buddhism as it marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to the group of five ascetics.

During this historic sermon, Venerable Kondanna, one of the five ascetics, developed such profound faith in the Buddha's teachings that he attained the "Eye of Dharma" and became enlightened. He subsequently received ordination as the first noble monk in the Buddhist order, thus completing the Triple Gem with Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha.

Asalha Puja Day was officially recognised as a significant Buddhist holiday by Thailand's Supreme Sangha Council in 1958. The formal ceremonies were established for the first time in Thailand, with observances equivalent to those of Visakha Puja Day.

However, Asalha Puja Day as a public holiday remains unique to Thailand. Other Theravada Buddhist countries have not accorded this day the same level of importance as Visakha Puja Day.

Traditional observances include merit-making activities such as offering alms to monks, maintaining Buddhist precepts, visiting temples to listen to dharma teachings, and participating in candlelit processions around temple ordination halls in the evening. These circumambulations, known as "Wien Thian", involve walking clockwise around sacred sites three times whilst holding candles, incense, and flowers as offerings, maintaining a peaceful mind and reciting prayers honouring the Triple Gem.

Generally, Thailand bans selling alcohol drinks on big Buddhist holidays such as this.