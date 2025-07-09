The Mall hosts a celebration of Thai culinary heritage

A variety of Thai curry dishes takes centre stage during "Aroi Tua Thai EP15: Wonders Of Thai Curry, Heritage Of Culture", which is running at all branches of The Mall Lifestore.

Held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the food festival gathers over 300 vendors from across the country to serve more than 3,000 regional and curry dishes.

Highlights include rare curry and renowned Thai dishes awarded the Shell Chuan Chim label and certified by such leading culinary evaluation bodies as Thai Select and Michelin Guide. Expect to try ancient dishes revived by the famous Wandee Culinary Art School.

Visitors can also enjoy a field of blooming krachiao flowers (Siam tulip) and traditional shows from each region at the "Four Regional Culture Villages" that represent the northern, northeastern, central and southern parts of Thailand.

This is an opportunity to indulge with northern dishes such as kaeng hunglay from Thung Chiang Mai and Wiang Kum Jao restaurants, authentic khao soi with ancient Karen chilli from Khao Soi Nimman and Thai sukiyaki from Suki Chang Phuak.

The Mall Group

Among the famous dishes from central Thailand include soft-shell crab in coconut milk soup from Rose Malee, tom yum goong from Tom Yum Kung Bang Lamphu, pork satay from Chueng Ung Lak and premium hoi jor (deep fried crab meat roll) from Leng Kee.

Besides Isan dishes such as grilled chicken with crispy skin, som tam and hor mok (steamed curry fish cake with Wolffia) from famous shops, many sumptuous dishes from the South are available including moo hong (pork stew), crab curry with betel leaf, gaeng tai pla (fermented fish entrails soup) and khao yum (spicy rice salad).

The food festival at Ngamwongwan, Bangkhae, Thapra and Korat branches wraps up today. However, the event is running at Bangkapi branch until Sunday.