Made By Legacy Flea Market returns offering blend of culture, nature at BITEC

Made By Legacy Flea Market returns this month for its 18th edition, promising another unforgettable weekend of discovery, design, and community. From July 18-20, the beloved open-air market takes over the scenic SAMA Garden at BITEC Bang Na, transforming the lush glasshouse venue into a vibrant meeting ground where vintage charm meets modern-day creativity.

Open daily from noon until midnight, the event invites visitors to browse, eat, relax and reconnect in a laid-back atmosphere that blends nature, nostalgia and urban energy.

Now over a decade strong, Made By Legacy has become a leading destination for vintage culture and independent design in Thailand. This year's edition continues its tradition of curating a distinctive mix of handpicked vendors offering everything from retro apparel, antique décor and collectable books to rare vinyl records, handcrafted accessories, artisan-made goods and timeless everyday objects. Each item tells a story -- making the market a haven for those who value craftsmanship, originality and the thrill of the hunt.

Adding to this edition's appeal is a special collaboration with the SAMA Garden plant community, bringing a lush green twist to the experience. Visitors will be able to explore an intimate plant market tucked among the trees, offering houseplants, greenery, garden tools and botanical crafts that blend seamlessly with the natural setting. Whether you're a seasoned plant collector or just discovering your green thumb, it's the perfect opportunity to find inspiration and connect with like-minded growers.

Beyond shopping, the market also offers a rich sensory experience with its curated food and drink offerings. Expect an eclectic selection of local vendors serving everything from comfort street food and baked goods to ice-cold beverages and signature cocktails -- all best enjoyed by the pond in the relaxed garden setting. With picnic tables, grassy corners and shaded spots scattered throughout the venue, it's easy to spend an entire afternoon lounging with friends, meeting fellow collectors or simply enjoying the scenery.

The atmosphere is made even livelier by a rotation of DJs and musicians playing everything from jazz and funk to ambient and disco throughout the day and into the night, ensuring that every moment has its own unique rhythm. One of the most charming aspects of Made By Legacy is its inclusive, intergenerational appeal. You'll see everyone from longtime collectors and design aficionados to Bangkok's indie youth, families with kids and even pets soaking up the good vibes.