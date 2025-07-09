Centara makes its presence known in London

As part of the "Centara Journeys" event series, Centara Hotels & Resorts recently made its presence known in London with an event celebrating Thai culture and hospitality.

Held over two evenings at The Secret Garden, 116 Pall Mall — one of London’s most prestigious addresses — the inaugural Centara Journeys event brought together celebrities, dignitaries, industry leaders, media members and valued brand partners to experience Centara's spirit.

With the theme of “Pimm’s, Strings & Siamese Things”, the garden soirée blended the British summer charm with the warmth and elegance of Thai hospitality. Guests enjoyed Thai-inspired canapés, signature Pimm’s cocktails with a tropical twist, live string performances and interactive art.

Five Key Centara execs — CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat, executive vice-president Ronald Cusiter, vice-president for brand, marketing and digital Tom Thrussell, Centara Grand Beach Resort Hua Hin GM Jan Weisheit and cluster GM for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Andrew Jansson welcomed distinguished attendees.

Among them were British model and television personality Jodie Kidd and radio and television presenter Zoe Hardman; Nattaphong Sitthichai, minister and deputy chief of mission at the Royal Thai Embassy London; Worapa Angkhasirisap, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in London; and Chart Chirathivat, head of retail development for Central Group Europe, the majority owner of Selfridges Group.

Thirayuth said, “This event was a celebration of Centara’s Thai heritage and a heartfelt thank you to our guests and partners in the UK. With the UK being a key market for Centara, we are proud to have brought our ‘Centara Journeys’ series to London for the first time. We look forward to future opportunities to share these unforgettable experiences and our signature warm hospitality with esteemed guests, industry partners and media friends.”