Centara makes its presence known in London
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Centara makes its presence known in London

An exclusive event to promote the global Thai hospitality brand

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 9 Jul 2025 at 11:43

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

As part of the "Centara Journeys" event series, Centara Hotels & Resorts recently made its presence known in London with an event celebrating Thai culture and hospitality.

Held over two evenings at The Secret Garden, 116 Pall Mall — one of London’s most prestigious addresses — the inaugural Centara Journeys event brought together celebrities, dignitaries, industry leaders, media members and valued brand partners to experience Centara's spirit.

With the theme of “Pimm’s, Strings & Siamese Things”, the garden soirée blended the British summer charm with the warmth and elegance of Thai hospitality. Guests enjoyed Thai-inspired canapés, signature Pimm’s cocktails with a tropical twist, live string performances and interactive art.

Five Key Centara execs — CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat, executive vice-president Ronald Cusiter, vice-president for brand, marketing and digital Tom Thrussell, Centara Grand Beach Resort Hua Hin GM Jan Weisheit and cluster GM for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Andrew Jansson welcomed distinguished attendees.

Among them were British model and television personality Jodie Kidd and radio and television presenter Zoe Hardman; Nattaphong Sitthichai, minister and deputy chief of mission at the Royal Thai Embassy London; Worapa Angkhasirisap, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in London; and Chart Chirathivat, head of retail development for Central Group Europe, the majority owner of Selfridges Group.

Thirayuth said, “This event was a celebration of Centara’s Thai heritage and a heartfelt thank you to our guests and partners in the UK. With the UK being a key market for Centara, we are proud to have brought our ‘Centara Journeys’ series to London for the first time. We look forward to future opportunities to share these unforgettable experiences and our signature warm hospitality with esteemed guests, industry partners and media friends.”

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Coupons offer half-price foodie journeys across the Kingdom

Coupons offer half-price foodie journeys across the Kingdom

Life
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ nabs $148 million to top box office

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ nabs $148 million to top box office

Life
Anime music concert returns with resounding success

Anime music concert returns with resounding success

Life
THE MOST POWERFUL AMG YET

THE MOST POWERFUL AMG YET

Life
PATA honours key tourism leaders gathering

PATA honours key tourism leaders gathering

Life

TRENDING