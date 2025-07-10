Fan love lights up Bangkok streets

In the heart of Bangkok, digital billboards are no longer just for major corporate campaigns. Increasingly, the city’s busiest intersections are glowing with cheerful birthday messages, comeback announcements and heartfelt tributes to K-pop and T-pop idols. These are funded not by agencies or labels, but by fans.

Helping make these moments possible is Digital Distinct, a Bangkok-based marketing agency that brings both fan-led and brand-led campaigns to life through digital out of home (DOOH) advertising.

“These ads aren’t just placements. They’re emotional statements,” says the Digital Distinct team. “Whether it’s a fanbase showing love for an idol or a brand wanting to connect with audiences in meaningful ways, we help make sure their message gets seen.”

For Fans, By Fans

Fan support ads have become a vibrant part of global idol culture, and Bangkok is now one of the movement’s key cities. Digital Distinct partners with fan communities across Thailand and abroad to plan and execute campaigns that appear in high-visibility locations like Siam, Asok and Victory Monument.

Whether it’s an idol’s birthday, concert appearance or comeback celebration, these campaigns are a way for fans to express their devotion and feel closer to the people they admire.

“Fans care deeply about their idols,” the company explains. “These campaigns are their way of giving back and saying thank you. When it goes up on a screen in the middle of Bangkok, that feeling becomes real and unforgettable.”

The agency provides comprehensive support throughout the process, handling content formatting, location scouting, scheduling, regulations and reporting.

A Digital Distinct advertisement in front of an MRT station.

Brands See the Light Too

While fan-led campaigns are at the heart of this movement, brands are also tapping into DOOH advertising to engage with audiences.

The company says the process for brand campaigns mirrors that of fan-led ones: identifying the right location, crafting tailored messaging, managing creative assets and ensuring visibility in the right areas.

From beauty brands linked with idol promotions to product launches timed with concerts or fandom celebrations, DOOH also offers a flexible and attention-grabbing format.

Joyful Mission

At its core, the work is about bringing people closer. Closer to the idols they love, the communities they’re part of, or the moments that matter.

“There’s something special about seeing your message on a screen in the middle of Bangkok, especially when it’s something personal,” the team says. “For fans, it’s love. For brands, it’s impact. For us, it’s about making those moments possible.”