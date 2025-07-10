Bangkok City Ballet reimagines a classic tale

Bangkok City Ballet presents the magic of Cinderella, a brand-new full-length ballet reimagined for today's audiences, in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Saturday at 5pm.

This all-new production, with original choreography by Bangkok City Ballet's own choreographers, brings to life the unforgettable story of a young woman who never loses faith in hope, kindness and the beauty of the human heart.

In this interpretation, Cinderella is presented with a contemporary perspective while preserving the fairytale's timeless charm. The performance features Bangkok City Ballet's promising new generation of dancers, who will share the stage with world-renowned guest artists Daniela Gomez Perez and Karen Azatyan from Ballett Zürich. Together, they will convey the emotions, dreams and journey towards a life of grace and wonder live on the grand stage.

With exquisite choreography that blends classical technique and modern sensibilities, the show promises to deliver an experience that is both elegant and refreshingly new for ballet lovers and newcomers alike.

This world premiere is made possible through the generous support of B.Grimm, a long-standing patron of the arts and culture in Thailand.

Tickets cost 1,200, 1,500, 2,000 and 3,000 baht and can be purchased from Thai Ticket Major outlets.