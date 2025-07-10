Giant panda, pink hippo arrive at Iconsiam

Two adorable characters from China and a troop of their friends are ready to greet Thais during "Yimu Art Exhibition", which is running at Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, until Aug 15.

Held to mark the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, this is the Bangkok debut showcase of large-scale inflatable sculptures of Seven and Hippo Go!, two signature IP characters by Leo Huang, a rising star in China's art scene and also founder of Yimu Art Studio.

Seven is a giant brown panda from the "Guardians Of The Loong: The Treasures Of Qinling Mountains" collection, inspired by the four natural treasures of the Qinling region -- the golden takin, red ibis, golden monkey and the world's only brown panda. Seven is featured in a whimsical pose with outstretched legs and a round belly, symbolising contentment and relaxation after a hearty meal, at Iconsiam Park on the 2nd floor.

Positioned as though climbing out of a pool at the Terrace Hall on the same floor is Hippo Go!, the bright pink, chubby hippo character whose innocent, hopeful expression reflects an unyielding spirit and a journey forward. Drawing inspiration from nature and urban life across the globe, Huang creates a wide range of characters through cross-media art, aiming to connect people, nature and cities through his work. His portfolio includes large-scale urban sculptures, public art installations and product designs.

He also brings along a curated selection of adorable art toys featuring his other beloved characters such as Hello! Bear and the full ensemble of the "Guardians Of The Loong" collection for purchase at a pop-up store, at Arts Way on M floor.