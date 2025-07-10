‘Hippo Birthday’: Thailand’s Moo Deng turns one year old

CHON BURI - Thailand’s pygmy hippo Moo Deng marked her first birthday on Thursday, leaving behind the animal infancy that boosted her to worldwide internet fame for her cute antics.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has been transformed and decorated for the occasion, and packed with international visitors and media crews, all eager to catch a glimpse of Moo Deng, who was calmly enjoying her first birthday in the pool.

Thursday was the first day of a four-day festival at the place where Moo Deng — meaning “Bouncy Pork” in Thai — first frolicked to stardom and amassed five million social media fans.

The celebration, starting at 8am, featured a variety of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages, with free admission for children under 12 through Sunday at the zoo in Chon Buri, about a 2-hour drive from Bangkok.

Visitors enjoyed mascot parades and meet-and-greet sessions with Moo Deng’s keepers who shared cute stories about their celebrity charge. The zoo also hosted a market selling Moo Deng licensed goods and auctions for the hippo's memorabilia.

The hammer prices ended with 700,000 baht for footprints and 50,000 for her famous black plastic baby basin. (Story continues below)

(Photo: Khamoo and the Gang)

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy reads a birthday card for Moo Deng, written by the internet influencer Molly Swindall, who flew from New York for this occasion. (Photo: Nannalin Tiengtae)

Happy memories

As an estimated 12,000 people streamed into the zoo on Thursday, director Narongwit Chodchoy said it is no longer only the hippo’s appearance that keeps people returning — Moo Deng is getting bigger and not bouncing as before — but the memories she stirs in her fans.

“Happy Birthday Moo Deng. I wish all the love for you,” he quoted one birthday greeting to the starlet as saying.

Although the number of visitors might not match the peak seen at the height of her popularity last year, the zoo welcomed 1 million visitors in the first 10 months after Moo Deng first went on view, the director said. He expected about 40,000 people to join the birthday celebrations, which coincide with a 4-day holiday weekend for most Thais.

One of the special guests on Thursday was Molly Swindall, a TikToker who gained fame in 2024 by flying all the way from New York to see Moo Deng, and has now returned to cook a meal for her favourite hippo.

Jennifer Tang took a week off her work in Malaysia to make the pilgrimage, telling AFP she was “a little bit obsessed” with the calf she described as a “chaos rage potato”.

“She’s really special to me, she makes me happy,” she said. Tang insisted Moo Deng is “still really sassy and funny” despite approaching maturity.

“Take a look at the crowd today — she’s still a legend,” she told AFP.

Keeper in the spotlight

Apart from the birthday girl, another star attraction was Autthapol “Benz” Nundee, the 32-year-old hippo keeper and administrator of the Facebook page Khamoo and the Gang, and the man behind Moo Deng’s many viral moments.

“I get to know more people. Wherever I go, I am greeted by fans,” he said when asked how his life has changed after a year of caring for Moo Deng.

A lot of visitors took pictures with him, thanking him for taking good care of their beloved animal.

His birthday wish? “I wish her to be the happiness of people around the world forever,” he said.

Moo Deng, meanwhile, spent most of her birthday plodding in her enclosure, munching fruit and vegetables — a stark contrast to the energetic yet clumsy antics that earned her fame as a pint-sized pachyderm.

“Moo Deng used to be very naughty and jumped around all the time,” said Mr Autthapol. “Now she only eats and sleeps.”

“Her popularity has slowed,” he admitted. “But some old fans have returned, and there are new ones too.”

The celebration on the first day ended with the huge crowd giving her a giant birthday cake, worth 100,000 baht, sponsored by a fan who won another cake auction a week ago.

Media photographers clung to the fence, hoping to capture shots of Moo Deng eating. However, surprisingly or not, it was her mother Jona who stole the first bite of the treat. Minutes later, Moo Deng, now weighing 93 kilogrammes, calmly emerged from the pool.

The crowds cheered as she moved, and at every bite she took. (Story continues below)

Molly Swindall displays a meal she cooked for Moo Deng on Thursday, alongside keeper Autthapol “Benz” Nundee, a celebrity in his own right. (Photo: Nannalin Tiengtae)

Moo Deng at two months old on Sept 15, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

‘Cuteness doesn’t last long’

Moo Deng started to become famous in September 2024, with pictures, videos and edited memes widely shared online.

She soon gained global recognition, occupying pages on international media outlets, including Time, The Guardian, the BBC, the Straits Times and others, and becoming a Thai icon, boosting zoo attendance and inspiring everything from moodboards to meme coins.

There were hopes Moo Deng’s stardom would spotlight the plight of the endangered pygmy hippo, native to West Africa with only around 2,500 left alive, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

But social media and search engine metrics suggest Moo Deng’s popularity peaked around late September last year before dramatically declining.

“Moo Deng went viral very quickly when she was born,” said Joshua Paul Dale, an academic who teaches courses on the phenomenon of “cuteness” at Chuo University in Japan.

“Maybe part of our appreciation of cuteness is knowing that it’s something that doesn’t last very long,” he told AFP.

Moo Deng is part of a pantheon of captive animals that have enjoyed flash-in-the-pan popularity for their cuteness online, including Australia’s Pesto the penguin and China’s Hua Hua the panda.

Pygmy hippos have a lifespan of between 30 and 50 years.

While academic Dale predicts she may lose the limelight to longevity, he says Moo Deng could enjoy enduring appeal as fans recall “how unbearably cute she was when she was very, very small and just born”.

“That can kind of continue on and affect our relationship with cute things, even when they grow up,” he said.

Moodeng year in review. (Video: Khamoo and the gang Facebook)