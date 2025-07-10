New Barbie raises diabetes awareness

Mattel Inc has introduced a new Barbie doll representing a child living with Type 1 diabetes, aiming to promote empathy, inclusion and raise awareness, showing children that life with diabetes can still be vibrant and fulfilling.

Developed in partnership with the diabetes awareness foundation Breakthrough T1D, the new Barbie comes equipped with realistic medical accessories used by people with Type 1 diabetes, including a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and an insulin pump.

In addition, the company says, the blue polka-dot outfit worn by the doll symbolises global diabetes awareness, serving as a subtle yet meaningful design element.

(Photo: Barbie Facebook page)

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin.

It is often diagnosed in childhood, and patients have to monitor their glucose levels and take insulin every day.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like Type 1 diabetes, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love,” said Krista Berger, senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls with Mattel.