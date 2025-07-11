Around the world in 100 years

In an almost square case, the groundbreaking hand-wound Longines Zulu Time from 1925 displayed both the local and second time zone.

This year, Longines celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first ever dual time zone wristwatch with an interpretation that shares the round silhouette of other automatic models with a GMT function from its Spirit Zulu Time collection.

The commemorative Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 shines in a 39mm stainless steel case with the bidirectional rotating bezel and 24-hour graduations for easy tracking of a third time zone.

Since the late 19th century, Longines has a rich horological heritage for navigating multiple time zones. The Swiss brand engineered the first pocket watches that indicate two time zones on a single dial, following an order from the Ottoman Empire in 1908.

After creating the Turkish Watches, the expertise was transferred to developing military models for the Royal Canadian Navy to strap on the wrist, culminating with the Longines Zulu Time in 1925.

The term Zulu has its origins in the NATO phonetic alphabet, where it designates the letter Z -- that is, zero, or GMT+0 for Greenwich Mean Time, now known as UTC+0 according to the Coordinate Universal Time scale.

Eliminating the confusion of AM and PM indicators, the four-digit Zulu time format used in professional and military aviation was symbolised by a small nautical flag, positioned below 12 o'clock on the dial of the original dual time zone wristwatch.

Left Longines Spirit Zulu Time with a blue ceramic bezel insert.

The flag was replaced by the winged hourglass logo on the Longines Spirit Zulu Time, launched in 2022, with a bezel featuring a ceramic insert.

The Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 stands out with the bezel insert boasting a cap in rose gold, whose composition includes copper. This design element echoes the copper strip marking the Prime Meridian that is embedded in the ground at the Royal Observatory at Greenwich.

Rose-gold plated hands and Arabic numerals, treated with Super-LumiNova, as well as the rose-gold plated arrow of the GMT hand contrast with the matt black dial.

The characteristic five stars, representing quality and reliability, are positioned above a discreet date window at 6 o'clock, where taking a closer look uncovers an engraved "1925-2025" in a subtle tone-on-tone finish.

The years are also inscribed on the circumference of the caseback while the transparent sapphire crystal reveals calibre L844.4 and its rose-gold-coloured PVD rotor, adorned with an engraving of a planisphere with the Prime Meridian running through its centre.

Original Longines Zulu Time wristwatch from 1925.

Delivering a power reserve of up to 72 hours, the self-winding mechanical movement is officially chronometer-certified by the COSC. Moreover, it is 10 times more resistant to magnetic fields than the ISO 764 standard, thanks to the silicon balance spring and innovative components.

Presented in a special box, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 can be matched with a stainless-steel bracelet or a black Nato strap.

Longines will also enrich the collection with 39mm and 42mm stainless steel versions designed with rose gold accents against a black face, complemented by a ceramic insert with a 24-hour scale in matt and intense polished black to differentiate day and night hours.

Another new design pairs a blue ceramic bezel with a contrasting anthracite dial, enhancing legibility particularly when tracking a second time zone.