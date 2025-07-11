For a gentleman's adventures

Portraying a dashing modern traveller, Henry Cavill sports the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 that gives him the time in Sydney and Hong Kong in a new campaign.

Named Longines Ambassador of Elegance earlier this year, the acclaimed British actor relates well to the campaign, which explores the question: "What time is it there?"

"For me, the Spirit Zulu Time represents not only precision timekeeping, but also connection. In today's lifestyle, our loved ones and colleagues can often be a world away," he said.

"However, the Spirit Zulu Time gives me, at a glance, that immediate connection with them. Knowing where someone is in their day, whilst not detailed, you can imagine being in their shoes, which places you with them for a moment."

Longines' heritage in dual time zone wristwatches inspired the launch of the Spirit Zulu Time collection in 2022.

The campaign marks the centenary of the original Longines Zulu Time, which debuted in 1925 during the early years of commercial flights.

Longines Ambassador of Elegance Henry Cavill. photo:

"Longines timepieces are not only beautiful with that classic understated elegance that the brand is known for, but they also come with the storied history of pioneers," Cavill said. "Longines were at the forefront during a time of true adventure, when travelling the globe was still the stuff of stories and legend."

His prolific career had him flying as Superman in Man Of Steel (2013) while other leading roles include Napoleon Solo in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) and Gus March-Phillips in The Ministry Of Ungentlemenly Warfare (2024).

His new role as Longines Ambassador of Elegance takes him into the watchmaking world, starting with a visit to the historic headquarters in Saint-Imier, Switzerland.

"Dating back to 1832, the history of Longines is incredible, we'd be here all week if I tried to get into explaining all of it," he said. "The craftsmanship is equally astounding. That might sound like an obvious thing to say, but to see these watches being built -- there is a certain peace to the watchmaking, a quietness in respect of the task."

The Swiss brand expresses its ethos through the slogan "Elegance Is An Attitude". Its partnership with Cavill illustrates how his sophistication and multifaceted personality reflect what elegance means today, and how it exudes through both professional excellence and personal conduct. "Elegance is beauty, without being garish. How do I embody it?" he said. "I try not to overly focus on my own elegance as that can quickly become counterproductive, but I try to keep my eye on it as far as my behaviour goes and the interactions both personally and professionally."