Korean Literature Translation Awards seeks entries

PUBLISHED : 11 Jul 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Thana Boonlert

photo courtesy of The Korea Times
photo courtesy of The Korea Times

The 56th Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards is now open for entries. Translators from around the world are invited to submit English editions of contemporary Korean literature before the end of August.

Since 1970, The Korea Times has promoted the global reach of Korean literature. It seeks not only to translate acclaimed literary works but also to nurture aspiring literary translators. The annual competition calls for submissions in two categories -- fiction/drama and poetry.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and KB Financial Group, the Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards categories are:

Grand Prize in Fiction/Drama: 7 million won (around 166,000 baht)

Grand Prize in Poetry: 4 million won

Commendation Awards: 2 million won for both categories

Kevin O'Rourke Award: 1 million won to an entry from either category

Applicants may send a translation of 1) a work of fiction (a novel, novella or short story) or a play, or 2) 10 poems by the same writer. Applicants should submit only one entry in either category. Translations should be sent before Aug 31.

Last year, Wingshun Pang won the Grand Prize in Fiction for translation of Kim Cho-yeop's short story Why Don't The Pilgrims Come Back, while Julie Sohn received the Grand Prize for the translation of Choi Seung-ho's poetry collection The Snowman Suicide Incident.

Korea is home to a plethora of literary works. The Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards reflects Korea's push for internationalisation across diverse fields. With Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature 2024, Korean literature has achieved the highest international acclaim. The Vegetarian was her first novel to be translated into English. It received the International Booker Prize in 2016, which helped expand Han's readership worldwide.

For more details, visit koreatimes.co.kr.

