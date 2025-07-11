Your horoscope for July 11-17

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You'll power through your to-do list and wipe out your backlog. Exciting opportunities — a transfer, a fresh start in a new city or a new role elsewhere — could be coming your way. This could be the breakthrough you've been waiting for. Business owners, look out for opportunities to access untapped markets, local and abroad.

(₿) A friendly uncle or big-brother figure in your circle might bring good news or help you close a sweet deal. You've got enough cash to cover the essentials. Skip risky bets — the odds of losing are way higher than hitting the jackpot. Beware of scams while travelling abroad.

(♥) Communication flows easily between you two and finding time for each other feels effortless. Family time is on the cards, whether it's a fun trip, a chill gathering, or meeting your (future) in-laws.

(⚤) Your rizz attracts attention both IRL and in your DMs. Before diving headfirst into romance, pause and listen to your intuition. Watch out for players, scammers and fling-seekers if you're a relationship person. Protect your heart first.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your instincts and creativity are in sync, making it easier to decipher situations and find smart solutions. You could turn complex tasks and crises into clean wins and wow others by going outside the box. You get props from the bigwigs for your brilliant ideas. Some colleagues admire you for your drama-handling skills.

(₿) The payment or reimbursement you've been waiting for finally comes through. Whether you're selling your property or working as an agent, there's a strong chance you'll seal the deal. You may come up with a brilliant new plan to grow your wealth.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same love and respect whether at home or out in public. Embrace fresh adventures. Explore trendy new spots and make sweet memories together. Expect a little celebration and plenty of Insta-worthy moments to capture.

(⚤) Cupid’s got your back next week. If you've never been in love, prepare for a magical "love at first sight" moment. If love isn’t new to you, sparks might fly with someone from your past or someone new who feels familiar.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You often finish your tasks before the punch-out time. However, a colleague may ask you to help them out or show them how to do something. Your boss may assign you a secret assignment to elevate your standing and credibility. Your professional circle is expanding, and a female friend could tip you off on an exciting job opportunity.

(₿) The money you've been expecting is coming soon. An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work may come through a friend. You save money before treating yourself to the nice things in life. What's lost will be found.

(♥) Your partner becomes jealous and may ask to see your phone. You may be too close to your friend or vice versa. You may need to reassure your partner that there's only platonic love between you and your friend.

(⚤) Your social life is buzzing with potential new connections popping up everywhere. However, you love the freedom of single life and living in the moment. If you're seeing someone, you might feel the spark has faded.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your way with words will pave the way for a smoother, faster workflow. You'll tackle intricate tasks with laser-sharp focus and knock them out of the park. A surprise opportunity — be it a transfer, relocation or even a role at a new company — might arrive. Read the fine print and weigh the pros and cons before making any big moves.

(₿) A good or bad surprise awaits. Expect the unexpected, from an extra income to a surprise bill or fine. Maintain tight control over spending and stay one step ahead with your budget. Just because your friend swears by an investment doesn't mean it's your golden ticket.

(♥) Couples sit down to discuss money matters. They may not agree on everything, but still share the same goals. Expect heartfelt moments and fun adventures with your partner. Speaking of adventures, your sexy time may get saucier.

(⚤) A romantic connection could spark while travelling, swiping through dating apps or interacting on social media. Watch out for drama beneath the surface. Unspoken truths, a hidden agenda, or even a surprise rival might pop up.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your persistent efforts are on the cusp of fruition. Higher-ups will take notice, bringing you a chance to advance on your career ladder. No matter where you're working from, you'll manage expectations and meet every deadline with ease. If you're in a creative field, get ready to catch a brilliant surge of inspiration. The Muses bless you.

(₿) Next week is an opportune time to seek a new income stream or reorganise your debt. Your wallet’s getting thicker, but it’s still wise to map out your spending. Watch out for impulse buys that can add up fast. Build a safety net before you invest.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same love and respect, whether at home or in public. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. You'll enjoy quality time together, from dancing in your kitchen to fun parties.

(⚤) Someone from work, your favourite hangout or your online space may drop hints they're crushing on you. They often strike up a conversation to get to know you better. An old flame or someone from your dating past could slide into your DMs for a casual hookup.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You're on fire this week and everyone is taking notice. You'll slay every meeting, making complex ideas crystal clear and turning sceptics into believers. You’ll glide through drama and conflicts like a diplomat on skates. You won't just solve problems. You'll turn them into opportunities to show off.

(₿) Valuable insider info could boost your income/investment game or help you spend smarter. Now's the perfect time to whip your finances into shape. Tidy up your taxes, shrink your debt and kickstart your money dreams. A friend might ask for a loan, but you know your limits, so stick to them.

(♥) Expect smoother conversations, more quality time and plenty of sweet memories with your partner. Your relationship will be extra sugary. Your sexy time might be less of a fireworks show but more sweet and silly. A heartwarming windfall or something truly uplifting might come to you both.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type is on the cards. A close family friend or elder may introduce you to someone they think you gonna like. You may have to decide between someone you like and someone others like for you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Say goodbye to procrastination. You'll be a productivity powerhouse, blasting through your workload. You could be asked to handle tricky situations and steer things back on track. Higher-ups trust your sharp judgement, steady composure and crisis management skills. Unexpected travel and negotiations are also on the horizon.

(₿) Expect an older friend to bring you good news or help you land a deal that's too good to pass up. If you're selling your property or working as an agent, get ready for a win-win result. If you're heading abroad, be vigilant for pickpockets and travel scams.

(♥) Things are lightening up between you two, making way for smoother conversations and the resolution of any lingering tension. Expect shared laughter, playful moments and quality time together. You might even discover a new dream to share, adding a fresh spark to your love story.

(⚤) You're in your most confident era. If you ask someone one, you're likely to get a yes. Someone from another country may slide into your DMs to get to know you.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Colleagues will be all ears when you share your ideas and project roadmaps. A group project seems poised for great success and your team may get to go out to celebrate. Your content/ads/campaign may go viral. If you're in a creative field, get ready to ride a tidal wave of inspiration while the Muses bless you.

(₿) Your past financial decisions yield results. New income streams might open up. Your existing assets could appreciate in value. You finally treat yourself to something you've been eyeing while still staying comfortably on track with your savings goals.

(♥) You may not like what your partner did but you decide to keep quiet about it for now. You don't want any dark clouds hanging above your relationship. A stranger who's unaware of your relationship status may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) You may hit the reset button and pull the plug on a situationship. If you're still holding back because of past relationships, you could finally wave goodbye and move on with confidence. Get ready to explore what (and who) truly lights your day.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You'll power through your to-do list and nail your work goals with full energy. Exciting new offers — a transfer, a fresh start in a new city or a shiny role elsewhere — might pop up. Just be sure to double-check the fine print and get all your questions answered. Once you decide, there's no hitting rewind.

(₿) An opportune time to seek new income sources and seal deals is coming. Resist the urge to splurge. You don't need to have the must-have items. Set a strict budget and stick to it. Beware of a new type of phishing scam. Don't click on any suspicious links.

(♥) Couples have to adjust to something new in their relationship. They may have to maintain a long-distance relationship due to unforeseen circumstances. Travelling together might stir up jealousy when a stranger flirts with either of you.

(⚤) Someone from work or a spot you frequent might surprise you with extra attention and flattery. An old flame or someone from your dating past could slide into your DMs for a casual hookup. It may be better to pass on this.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) If your work is like a garden, it comes to full bloom, and you collect rewarding flowers and fruits. Your main job and side hustle demand extra attention. You might even level up to managing bigger budgets or resources — a solid step forward. Higher-ups and clients are counting on your magic touch.

(₿) Financial support requests and fundraising efforts are likely to get the green light. You might see the money you've been waiting for start to roll in. Skip the dice and pricey entertainment. Treat yourself responsibly.

(♥) A secret or financial matter that’s been buried might come to light. This might cause a rift in your connection, but there's a clear intention and effort from both of you to address it together and keep the spark alive.

(⚤) You have flirty exchanges with admirers in the flesh and online. Someone you're familiar with but not close to may confess their love for you. You have several admirers to choose from and can't decide who you prefer. Take some time to connect with yourself. Trust your instinct.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Get ready for a jam-packed schedule. Be ready for top-tier projects and behind-the-scenes missions. Higher-ups and clients know you're their go-to person. Sort out your priorities and see every new task as an opportunity to flex your skills. A sweet payoff or incentive awaits at the finish line. Remember to hit pause now and then to recharge.

(₿) You can pay for all your needs with ease. Watch out for surprise expenses that can considerably drain your wallet. Someone close might hit you up for a loan. Don’t be afraid to say 'no' or offer only what feels acceptable to you. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes and scams. If it sounds too good to be true, there's probably a catch.

(♥) Your connection might feel a little out of sync, like you're both dancing to different beats. Instead of getting frustrated, see this as an opportunity to understand and acknowledge each other's differences.

(⚤) Social scenes, online chats and hobbies might bring some new faces and romantic vibes your way. Don’t worry if it’s just light, friendly banter at first — real sparks take a little time to fly. Stay open and enjoy connecting with people. Meaningful connections often start in the most unexpected ways.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your continued persistence will bear fruit. Well-deserved recognition could reignite your passion. Fresh opportunities in your main job and side gigs await. Your articulate voice and innovative ideas will drive you forward. Business owners, new markets, local and abroad, are ripe for the picking.

(₿) You're likely to earn more than you anticipated and checking your bank balance feels so good. If you've been working toward specific money goals, get ready to hit a major milestone or watch your progress speed up beyond expectations. Something you thought was gone could even make a surprise comeback.

(♥) Get ready for heart-to-heart talks about money, property or even big next steps like moving in or planning a wedding. Any tension or disagreement will vanish in a flash. Fresh experiences and fun adventures await, along with plenty of shared laughter.

(⚤) A change of scene or a dating app swipe might spark instant, hot romance. But remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home — at least you’ll bring a fun memory back with you.