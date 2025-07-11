Guru's Weekly Buzz: July 11-17

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Dinner collab / Chai Jia Chai / July 12-13

Join Chai Jia Chai for two dinners as they embark on an epic food journey with chef Naka Xiong from Odette, Singapore. Together with chef Tsai Shih Wei from Chai Jia Chai, the meal will traverse the varied cuisine styles in the Chinese spectrum, with rare ingredients inspired from the famed Manchu-Han banquet dining. Odette's Head sommelier Lesley Liu will also fly in to curate and wow us with the wine pairing.

Four nights, two islands / Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui / July 17-21 and July 25-27

Anantara invites guests on a rare culinary journey across two of Thailand’s most enchanting islands, as chef Kevin Romes from Switzerland’s two Michelin-starred Skin’s – The Restaurant makes his Thailand debut with an exclusive four-night residency. Taking place at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui and Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan, the series will showcase Romes’ refined, globally inspired style of minimalist gastronomy. Diners can expect a six-course tasting menu featuring dishes such as beef tartar with wasabi mayonnaise, a kombu, gazpacho of wild strawberries with miso-ginger sorbet, and shrimp with jalapeño. Mains include a decadent pork cheek with lettuce and vin jaune, and Australian Wagyu with kimchi and leek, before ending with pineapple, rocket and mélange noir. To elevate the experience further, an optional wine pairing will be expertly curated by Nuch, Anantara Siam, Bangkok’s head sommelier.

Burger days / 25 Degrees / July 12

July is heating up at 25 Degrees and for National French Fries Day on July 12, it will be raining fries. Dine-in customers can go wild with unlimited French fries all-day, all-night. The "Bubbles And Buns" promotion will be on for another two months and diners can pair burgers with Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Every glass, bottle or package gives diners a shot at winning a bottle to take home. Things are shaking up with new Hershey milkshakes. Choose between the Hershey Cookie & Cream Milkshake or the Hershey Cookie & Cream Boozy Shake with Baileys.

United by art / Iconsiam / July 12-16

To celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Peru and Thailand, the Embassy of Peru in Thailand is proud to present the cultural project “Torito de Pucará: Peru and Thailand United by Art". The exhibition features six 1.5m artworks created by five Thai artists and one Peruvian artist, all inspired by the traditional Peruvian Torito de Pucará, a beloved symbol of protection, prosperity and identity. The project not only showcases the creativity of artists from both nations, but it also offers an exciting opportunity for two residents in Thailand to visit Peru: Two round-trip tickets to Peru will be raffled among participants. The exhibition will be jointly presented from July 12-16 at Iconsiam (Thara Hall, M Floor). Afterwards, the pieces will be displayed at other five locations across the city, where they will remain on view from July 20 to Nov 5. The locations are: Songwat, Wat Pho, MRT Phahon Yothin (Metro Art), Iconsiam, Siam Discovery and One Bangkok. The public are invited to visit all six Toritos, take a photo or video with each piece and upload them to their social media. Those who complete the full circuit will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win one of two round-trip tickets to Peru (one winner per ticket). Originating from the town of Pucará in southern Peru, the Torito de Pucará is a ceramic figure blending Andean and Hispanic traditions. Once used as a ritual amulet, today it serves as a symbol of protection, fertility, prosperity and cultural identity.

Flea market / Slowcombo / July 18-20

From July 18–20 July, Bangkok’s indie event collective Let’s Intersect brings a curated vintage flea market to Slowcombo. Expect a thoughtfully selected lineup of retro fashion, antiques, artisanal finds and upcycled treasures all in a welcoming, style-conscious setting. Alongside shopping, the event features a cosy, greenery‑filled venue with photo‑worthy corners, light refreshments and a relaxed urban atmosphere.

STAY

Teen packages / Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong has launched teen birthday party packages, upgraded premium room options and weekly food and drink events. The "Teen Birthday Bash" and "Family Fun" packages turn birthdays into unforgettable moments across stylish venues like the buzzing Lounge, creative Library and Plug-In space, and the open-air Outdoor Terrace with sweeping views of Bangkok. Available till Dec 23. Weekends are for the "Moxy Backyard BBQ", happening every Friday and Saturday at the Outdoor Terrace or optionally at the hotel’s vibrant lounge area in case it’s raining. Enjoy unlimited buffet-style BBQ with live bands and DJs.

Jurassic Explorer / Banyan Tree Krabi / Until Dec 21

The spectacular limestone cliffs and lush landscape of Krabi have returned to the silver screen as the primary film location of the blockbuster movie, "Jurassic World Rebirth". To celebrate the film, Banyan Tree Krabi has introduced a family-friendly package, offering guests the opportunity to trace the dinosaur-sized footsteps involved in the making of the movie and the spectacular film locations where scenes were filmed. Named the “Jurassic Explorer”, the new promotion includes a Jurassic World Rebirth-themed welcome drink and snack; a half-day marine excursion to Hong Island and neighbouring islands by local longtail boat; a three-hour tour to discover the natural wonder of Klong Root; a guidebook to explore the picturesque locations where Jurassic World Rebirth was filmed; a 60-minute massage treatment at Banyan Tree Spa Krabi; and special price on tickets for two persons to the "Jurassic World Experience" at Asiatique The Riverfront, Bangkok. As a gesture to the film star’s spice-proof palate, Banyan Tree Krabi has introduced the “Jurassic Laab – A Star’s Wild Bite” and a “Fossil Egg”. The mixologists at Kredkaew Bar have shaken up “The Raptor Forest”; as well as the Campari-based “T-Rex Rampage”.

EAT

Summer truffles / Fireplace Grill and Bar / Until Aug 31

Seasonal black truffles are back on the menu at Fireplace Grill and Bar at the InterContinental Bangkok. Until Aug 31, Fireplace Grill and Bar is serving up a selection of premium dishes that include appetisers of kohlrabi with hazelnuts and black truffle, and seared Hokkaido scallops with melted leek, apple and cucumber slaw and a black truffle dressing. Soup gets the tartufo treatment, too, with an offering of green pea and onsen egg soup with black truffle, crispy bacon and hazelnut oil. Main course dishes are grilled Stockyard beef tenderloin with shitake jam and black truffle, and delicate turbot served with black truffle celeriac, miso beurre blanc and black truffle sauce. Also highly recommended are the robust flavours of eggs tagliolini with black truffle, Porcini mushroom and Parmesan. End the meal with a cacao truffle.

Artisan pizza / Volti Tuscan Grill & Baria

Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar at Shangri-La Bangkok has launched Volti Pizzeria on the restaurant’s ground floor. Volti’s artisan pizzas are crafted using imported Italian flour, handcrafted dough, premium toppings sourced from Italy and baked to perfection. Executive Italian chef Bruno Ferrari has crafted a menu that features a variety of classic and innovative pizza options, including the margherita with buffalo mozzarella, the four cheese pizza with black truffle sauce, and signature creations such as the Portofino with grilled spicy prawns and lemon zest. Also on offer are imported Italian cheeses such as burrata, buffalo mozzarella and Fiordilatte, served with rocket salad and cherry tomatoes. Antipasti, salads, pastas and gourmet paninis.

Sustainable seafood / Pagoda Chinese Restaurant / Until Aug 31

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park presents a new “Sustainable Catch Seafood” menu. High-quality seafood with plentiful stocks, including grey pomfret and tiger prawns from Koh Lanta. The pomfret comes stir-fried with Sichuan chilli sauce, braised with plum and salted lemon, steamed with black bean sauce, deep-fried with sweet soy sauce, deep-fried with X.O. sauce, and steamed with Hunan chilli sauce. Tiger prawns come steamed with garlic and glass noodles, stir-fried with chilli and salt, steamed with egg white, stir-fried with black peppercorns, stir-fried with sweet and sour sauce, and deep-fried with turnip cake and X.O. sauce.

Flavours galore / Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok

Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok is offering curated menus from Sip & Co. and Anju. Enjoy premium creative Scoop Series ice creams and K-Pop inspired cocktails. Indulge in three exclusive flavours like Matcha Coco, Scarlet Scoop or Silk & Roast.

Dim sum / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Until Aug 31

Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok is offering a dim sum feast with a twist. The "All You Can Eat Dim Sum" experience features a mouth-watering line-up, from steamed crab leg dim sum, Hong Kong crispy pork belly and Sichuan mala soup to Peking duck and golden fried salted egg yolk lava buns. The offer includes a 90-minute dining session with free-flow soft drinks. Diners can also explore more than 30 Thai and international dishes from the "All You Can Eat Generic Menu". The “Come 4, Pay 3” offer runs until Aug 31.

Black truffle / Red Sky / Limited time

Red Sky Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld invites diners to indulge in the deep, earthy decadence of black truffle, with a seasonal menu. Chef Luca Russo has curated a series of truffle-infused creations like salmon tartare with avocado and black truffle, alongside tagliolini with egg, butter and black truffle. The ravioli is filled with creamy burrata and toasted hazelnuts. For heartier appetites, guests can savour pluma Iberica served with a pumpkin purée and finished with black truffle or opt for the pigeon accompanied by salsify purée, a hazelnut lollipop leg and a rich black truffle demi-glace.

Chinese nights / Savio

"Dynasty Nights" celebrates the flavours of Chinese and Mongolian heritage. The dinner buffet invites guests to savour a sophisticated fusion of imperial delicacies and hearty barbecue, every Friday evening at Savio, Chatrium Grand Bangkok. Begin with crispy spring rolls, Mongolian beef skewers and a dim sum assortment featuring more than 15 varieties of steamed dumplings filled with shrimp, pork or vegetables. The highlight is the live station where diners can personalise their own Mongolian grill and savour freshly fried noodles.The main courses include tender slices of beef stir-fried with crisp broccoli, Kung Pao chicken, crispy pork chunks, fragrant Ma Po tofu, steamed fish with ginger and scallions, Mongolian beef stir-fry, chop suey and lamb with cumin. The Monk Jumps Over the Wall soup offers a sumptuous finish to the savoury selections. To complete the royal feast, indulge in traditional Chinese desserts such as sesame balls filled with red bean paste, creamy Mongolian milk tea pudding lightly dusted with cinnamon and Tang Yuan.

Ibaraki delights / Tsu Japanese Restaurant / Until Aug 21

Tsu Japanese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok is offering dishes from Japan’s fertile northeast with a limited-time menu inspired by the rich flavors of Ibaraki prefecture. In collaboration with the Ibaraki Prefectural Government, the promotion runs until Aug 31. Often referred to as the “Kitchen Garden Of Tokyo", Ibaraki is celebrated for its agriculture, pristine waters and food traditions. The à la carte dishes use seasonal ingredients from Ibaraki like the Ryugasaki croquette, Kasama Inari baked sushi, Hitachi Wagyu beef striploin steak, Hitachi Akisoba “Kenchin soup style” and Kasama chestnut Mont Blanc cake. To complete the experience, the salmon sashimi with salmon de shu pairs fresh-cut salmon with a specialty sake created by Ibaraki’s Yoshikubo Brewery.

STUFF

Rooftop apiary / Conrad Bangkok

Conrad Bangkok has opened a rooftop apiary in collaboration with Janaroon Bee Farm, one of Thailand’s leading ethical beekeeping organisations based in Phetchaburi province. Perched on the hotel’s expansive 1,160m² rooftop, Conrad Bangkok’s apiary spans 72m² on the east-facing terrace. The apiary houses five hives, each containing approximately 25,000-30,000 Western Honey Bees (Apis mellifera), a species originally native to Africa. Honey harvesting takes place every four to five months, yielding an estimated 25-30kg per cycle. As part of the next phase, the hotel will introduce exclusive guest experiences under the Conrad Moments programme, including bespoke turndown amenities for suite guests, honey-inspired culinary creations across all dining outlets and spa treatments that harness the natural benefits of honey. The honey harvested from the apiary will be featured in these offerings, while guests will also have the opportunity to participate in guided rooftop tours, honey tastings and seasonal workshops designed to bring the story of the bees to life.

Hospitality movie / Mandarin Oriental

The Mandarin Oriental has launched "Inside The Dream", a film that offers an intimate, cinematic journey into the artistry and precision behind Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality. The documentary is available on Prime Video, Canal+ and Tencent worldwide. It offers viewers a glimpse into the orchestration behind three extraordinary events hosted across Europe and Asia, capturing the essence of the guest-centric philosophy.