Pageant for progress

There is more to a gay pageant than crowning the good-looking, charismatic winner. Beneath the glamorous veneer lies an expectation that the candidate have goodwill and sacrifice himself for the community. And this is what the champion of Mr. Gay Universe Thailand 2025 should embody.

After an audition in May, 24 contestants pitched social campaigns on a wide range of topics from safe space to sexual health for LGBTIs at University of Phayao's College of Management in Bangkok on July 5. The winner of the Best Pride Campaign will be announced on Saturday and then fast-tracked to the final round the same day. The national representative will compete on the global stage.

Mr. Gay Universe is an international competition that aims to enhance the visibility of gay men, empowering them to be role models and change-makers in their communities. It is expected to take place in India in November.

"Today's event allows contestants to promote human rights and gender equality," said Nikorn Chimkong, director of the Bangkok Rainbow Organisation, which has held the national gay pageant for seven years. Previously, it was named Mr. Gay World Thailand.

"It gives an opportunity for contestants to show their creativity and public spirit," said Prof Seri Wongmontha, the chair of the committee for the Best Pride Campaign Award. "As Thailand now values gender diversity, everybody is part of driving change."

Each contestant took the stage and answered the committee's questions. In a social campaign titled "Empower Of Uniblood", Panupong Pimprasit called for the Thai Red Cross Society to lift the ban on blood donation by LGBTIs due to the perceived stigma of risky sexual behaviour, which he attributed to the spread of HIV/Aids in 1985.

The Bangkok Pride Parade in June. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

"It should be noted that our blood supplies are running low. In addition, HIV can infect all, not just LGBTIs. Besides, the Food and Drug Administration has already revised guidelines on blood donation," he said.

The FDA officially removed restrictions that had forbidden blood donations by gay and bisexual men -- a policy that critics say is discriminatory -- in 2023.

Panupong proposed that screening should apply to all blood donors, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, or sex. He showed a current screening form, though already updated, that includes two biological sexes and a new transgender category. In practice, however, transgender people are still not allowed to donate blood.

"Screening should be based on individual risks rather than LGBTI stigma," he said.

Panupong Pimprasit. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Panupong's social campaign will gather a broad coalition of government bodies, the private sector and civil society. He will develop a knowledge-sharing platform, design strategies to tackle inequality and increase blood supplies.

In a social campaign titled "My Little Pride Show", Surachai Saengsuwan has LGBTI artists mentor children with Down syndrome. For seven years, he has organised art camps to promote collaboration and showcase their works. Inspired by a student who wants to be a cabaret performer, he has continued with this year's campaign to improve the public perception of them as givers.

A pilot group of 30 children with Down syndrome joined workshops in May and performed with different groups of the LGBTI community, including gay men, drags, transgender people and bears, in June. They are expected to perform with a group of molam singers later this year.

Surachai Saengsuwan. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"Nowadays, LGBTIs are not just survivors but givers. We have an opportunity to live a meaningful life," he said.

Crowned with the "Drag Queen Iconic Buriram Award", Jakkaphan Phataraaksornsakul is working on a social campaign titled "Disability And Diversity My Power My Pride". Born with cleft lip and palate, Jakkaphan has been suffering from discrimination. He wants to mentor disabled people who are interested in drag performances.

"There is no need to hide. Just show it," he added.

In a project titled "Rainbow Wounds", Pand Chandrakaeo is raising awareness about the impact of violence on LGBTIs, including those with intersectional identities. As physical, sexual and verbal attacks hurt and leave wounds, he aims to empower victims by encouraging them to speak out on social media.

Santi Kengsuwan is conducting a project titled "Notice The Red Flag" to address rising violence against LGBTIs. His online group allows users to ask for immediate help in the vicinity. They can also get news alerts, learn about different types of LGBTI violence and receive psychological support.

Jakkaphan Phataraaksornsakul. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"As the number of cases is on the rise, this lifeline will ensure safety for vulnerable groups, especially sex workers," he said.

Meanwhile, Eakachai Sreprom is developing an all-in-one application called Gay Unicorn. It provides a community space for gay men to talk and learn about a wide range of topics from rights to sex health. For example, it gathers information about sexually transmitted diseases and chemsex, which is not available on the Internet. Volunteers are at hand to offer advice.

Some contestants place emphasis on the promotion of gender diversity in an educational setting. Pattawee Tunprasert is planning a social campaign to create safe space in elementary school. As statistics show that LGBTI students are more stressed than non-LGBTI peers, Pattawee wants to equip teachers with more knowledge of gender diversity. In a social campaign titled "Hear And Heal", Supakij Phosida is pushing for reintegration of LGBTI ex-inmates into society. At a prison in Ayutthaya, there are around 60 LGBTIs out of 1,500 inmates (4%). Upon release, their jobs are limited to hairdressing or household chores. His project will provide more opportunities by training well-behaved ex-prisoners and matching them with local factories under an MoU.

"One of them is going to set a quota for LGBTIs. I will bring more on board. A small step is already a success," he added.