Submit your creations to Bangkok Illustration Fair

The Bangkok Illustration Fair (BKKIF) 2025 is accepting applications from illustrators wishing to showcase their works on an online platform that features over 24,000 illustrations, until 3pm on Aug 1.

After having previously made a significant impact by gathering illustrators of all ages, styles and nationalities last year, the 2025 edition will be, once again, one of the most diverse illustration scenes in the region.

What makes the fair different from other festivals is that it involves "reviewers" from businesses, media, art industries and other organisations. They will collect artists from the event to collaborate with, offering valuable opportunities to advance their careers and enter the professional field.

Interested illustrators can submit their works as individuals or groups of no more than five members. They must create works without using AI and not plagiarise or imitate others' works.

All submitted works that follow the guidelines will be displayed on the BKKIF website with no time limit.

The submission fee is 550 baht for 10 works per illustrator. The online platform has been improved specially for this event, with new features that allow users to search for specific artists and artworks by category.

If selected as a BKKIF Artist 2025, illustrators will be given a space to exhibit on-ground at the fair, which will take place at Pulse, 7th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from Oct 23-26. An additional fee for on-ground participation is 5,900 baht.