K-pop girl group STAYC to perform in Bangkok

STAYC (Star To A Young Culture) is a six-member K-pop girl group under High Up Entertainment which debuted in November 2020. The group is known for strong vocals, catchy melodies and energetic performances, which sets them apart in the K-pop scene.

Since their debut, STAYC has earned numerous accolades and solidified their place on the global music scene. Their 2023 hit single Teddy Bear soared to No.5 on the Billboard Korea chart and dominated charts worldwide. In 2024, the group released their first full-length album, Metamorphic, which showcased their versatility and debuted on Spotify's Top Albums Debut charts in the US and globally. With a growing international fanbase, STAYC has established itself as a leading girl group with a unique, youthful sound.

This year, STAYC is set to release a new album and embark on a world tour titled "Stay Tuned". Led by Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon and J, the group continues to evolve while staying true to their signature style. The "Stay Tuned" tour marks STAYC's second live tour, bringing them to bigger venues and new cities, including first-ever performances in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Singapore.

Organised by Live Nation Tero, "STAYC Tour [Stay Tuned] 2025 In Bangkok" will take place on Saturday at True Icon Hall.

Tickets cost 2,800, 4,800, 5,600, 6,600 and 11,600 baht (VIP), and can be purchased at thaiticketmajor.com and Thai Ticket Major outlets nationwide.