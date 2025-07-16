Applications open for a groundbreaking leadership course at Chula's 'SoftEx 2025'

From today until July 31, applications are open for "SoftEx 2025"-- an exclusive executive training programme where the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), in collaboration with Chulalongkorn Business School (CBS), invites visionary leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs to take part in reshaping Thailand's future through creativity and culture. This groundbreaking course -- the first of its kind in the country -- is designed to elevate Thai leadership by equipping participants with the tools needed to drive the creative economy and leverage soft power as strategic assets for national development.

As the world shifts towards ideas, culture and innovation, creative economy and soft power have become essential engines for global influence. Countries like South Korea and Japan have demonstrated how storytelling, music, food and identity can redefine national brands and generate real economic value. Thailand already holds vast cultural capital -- from rich traditions and culinary excellence to music, design and the arts -- but lacks a unified, strategic mechanism to amplify these strengths. "SoftEx 2025" aims to fill that gap by building a new generation of leaders who can translate cultural potential into long-term, sustainable growth.

Developed with input from top thinkers and global experts, "SoftEx 2025" offers a dynamic curriculum that blends theory with hands-on experience. The programme is anchored in two key areas: understanding the foundations of creative economy and soft power and crafting long-term strategies for sustainability. Through in-depth case studies, collaborative workshops and interactive lectures, participants will explore how to turn cultural identity into global influence, build effective brand narratives and integrate creative policy into public and private sector agendas. Participants will also gain first-hand experience through site visits to Thailand's leading creative cities and organisations that have successfully implemented soft power.

Among the distinguished speakers and facilitators are names such as Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, Dr Chakrit Pichayangkul, Benjamin Webb and Assoc Prof Dr Wiriya Techarungroj. Together with international experts and creative pioneers, they will share real-world insights and strategies that participants can directly apply within their own contexts -- whether in business, government, or civic innovation.

The course is also designed to foster dialogue and connection through panel discussions and networking opportunities to create a space for collaboration that extends well beyond the classroom.

"SoftEx 2025" will run from August to September, with a total programme fee of 129,000 baht (inclusive of VAT and exclusive site visits). Graduates will receive a certificate from Chulalongkorn University, signifying not just completion of the course, but readiness to lead transformative change in the creative economy space. Beyond education, participants gain access to a powerful network of senior leaders across sectors -- an invaluable asset in advancing national initiatives and cross-sector collaborations rooted in culture and innovation.