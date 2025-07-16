Sacred Peruvian bulls on display across Bangkok

Six sculptures of Torito de Pucará, or the Pucará bull, are being showcased during "Torito De Pucara: Peru And Thailand United By Art" at Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, until today. Starting tomorrow, the artworks will travel to more prominent locations across Bangkok until Nov 10.

This is a vibrant art exhibition held in collaboration with the Embassy of Peru to celebrate the unifying power of art in bridging cultures and fostering international friendship and 60 years of Thai–Peruvian diplomatic ties.

On display at Thara Hall on M floor are 1.5m-tall sculptures of Torito de Pucará, a sacred symbol of Peru often placed on rooftops or near entrances of homes, representing protection, prosperity and cultural identity.

The figurines were hand-crafted in vibrant colours with various motifs by five renowned Thai artists -- Chira Chirapravati Na Ayudhaya, Prof Sukumarl Sarakasetri, Nakrob Moonmanas, Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch and Somnuek Klangnok -- and one Peruvian artist, Diego Cornejo.

This marks the first time all six sculptures are exhibited together in Thailand. After this show, each of the five sculptures will be displayed at five other venues in Bangkok -- Songwat Road, Wat Pho, MRT Phahon Yothin Station, Siam Discovery and One Bangkok; while the piece by Nakrob will remain on show at Iconsiam until Nov 10.

Visitors are invited to snap photos of the sculptures and post them on social media with the hashtag #PeruMeetsThailand for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to Peru.