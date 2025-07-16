Milli featured on New York Times Square billboard

Thai hip-hop star Milli this week appeared on a billboard in New York’s Times Square - a feature by Spotify to mark the launch of her new album HEAVYWEIGHT.

This is the 22-year-old rapper's second full-length album, consisting of 13 tracks, each packed with "heavy" emotional and musical intensity. The album aims to deliver powerful messages through its lyrics, mood and signature rap style that defines Milli’s artistry.

This is not her first time on the Times Square billboard. She was previously featured in Spotify's EQUAL campaign back in 2021.

Milli, whose real name is Danupha Kanateerakul, is best known for being the first Thai artist to perform at the world-famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States in 2022. During her six-minute performance, she wowed the crowd with her fast rapping and concluded the show by eating mango sticky rice onstage.

Milli, recognised for her bold and expressive music, has become a vocal advocate for social issues, using her platform to speak out on matters such as gender equality and freedom of expression.

Milli debuts an unreleased track from her latest album 'Heavyweight', 'Sick With It'.