Diecast car expo at CentralPlaza Ladprao

Interested people are invited to step into a universe of collectable diecast cars during "Thailand Diecast Expo 2025", which will take place at BCC Hall, 5th floor of CentralPlaza Ladprao, Phahon Yothin Road, on Saturday and Sunday.

Held in collaboration with Grand Prix International and Bangkok Hot Rod, this is the country's first mega event of model cars and premium collectables. Set to be more than a typical collectable fair, it will bring together world-class brands and rare items in one place.

Highlights include rare and limited-edition models from brands such as Inno64, BMC, Poprace and Xcartoys as well as Thailand special editions produced especially for fans of this event.

The original cars that inspired extremely-rare models will be on show, while the real owners of model brands and car modification shops will be present for an exclusive meet and greet. Exciting activities include competitions of model and creative simulation scenes with top prizes up for grabs, a custom car contest and a custom diorama contest. There will also be workshops and mini-classes for new collectors.

The expo is also a haven for model shoppers. They will discover rare collectables, dioramas and amazing toys and figures from shops all over Thailand. Also, they will meet with popular collectors such as Beer Baiyoke, Heng's Garage and enjoy many more surprises.