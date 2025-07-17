Discover the power of local art at BACC talk

Interested people are invited to learn about community art festivals in a talk titled "Nan Fest x Loei Art Fes Exchange Program", at Multi-Function Room, 1st floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Pathumwan intersection, on Saturday, from 1pm to 5pm.

Held by the art centre's Multi-Disciplinary Department in collaboration with a collective of visionaries behind the community art festival, this public talk will explore the management of community art festivals, drawing insights from two prominent festivals that highlight the importance of creating spaces for diverse cultural expressions through narratives, people and community in various contexts.

This initiative aims to expand opportunities for artists to pursue their creative passions while staying rooted in their rich heritage and historical traditions. It seeks to empower communities to articulate their unique artistic narratives and foster a strong foundation of collaboration within the artistic ecosystem.

Moreover, these activities aspire to disseminate knowledge, impart valuable insights and share personal experiences to build connections among individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds with mutual respect.

The talk underscores the pivotal role of the art centre as a hub for idea exchange and as a platform for developing frameworks that integrate Thai cultural heritage into contemporary art forms.

It will be conducted in Thai by Chumpon Apisuk, director of Nan Fest; Neriga Yakaew, assistant director of Nan Fest; Wayla Amatathammachad, director of Loei Art Fes; and Pornjittra Vongsrisawat, producer of Loei Art Fes.

The afternoon will also feature a music performance by Saobaht and screening of short films and a feature-length film from Nan Fest and Loei Art Fes.