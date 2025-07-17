Bangkok rises 4 places in global study destination survey

Bangkok has risen four places as a destination for global study in a survey that ranked Seoul on top of the table, while Singapore and Kuala Lumpur led their Asean peers.

The Thai capital placed 55th in the QS Best Student Cities rankings, up from 59th in 2024.

“Bangkok has a low cost of living and relatively cheap tuition fees,” it said, adding that the Thai capital is also a location for tertiary education institutions recognised by the authoritative QS World University Rankings.

Seoul led all cities for study this year, changing places with London which fell to third place, while Tokyo remained second. Munich and Melbourne rounded out the top five.

The South Korean capital was praised for hosting leading universities and being a safe place, among other factors. Seoul is the location of three universities in the QS Global Rankings: Seoul National, Yonsei and Korea universities.

The city-state of Singapore stayed at 11th, followed immediately by the Malaysian capital. “Singapore’s reputation as a centre of educational excellence has flourished in recent years,” the survey said.

“Considering the multicultural, exciting student lifestyle on offer, it’s unsurprising that Kuala Lumpur has proved popular with students.”

Cities in the survey have a population of at least 250,000 and are home to at least two universities ranked by QS. Other components used in the rating are the cost of living, the proportion of students in the population, and safety factors.