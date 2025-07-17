Seven Thai locations make top 100 for digital nomads

Thailand is home to seven of the world’s best places in which to work as a digital nomad, with Bangkok in first place, according to a ranking compiled by the hotel-finding website Hotelwithtub.

The ranking gathered data from over 1,300 cities worldwide and ranked the top 100 based on factors that are important for digital nomads, such as affordability, safety, infrastructure, connectivity and quality of life.

Seven Thai locations occupied places in the ranking: Bangkok (1), Nakhon Ratchasima (5), Koh Phangan (13), Chiang Mai (26) Koh Lanta (45), Phuket (59) and Krabi (93).

Bangkok achieved a score of 91 out of 100 and was described as combining affordability — about $1,537 (50,000 baht) per month for a single person — and strong infrastructure.

The city received high ratings from digital nomads with a score 4.5 out of 5, and it “attracts over 23 million visitors yearly and boasts an 18% return rate”, said the Hotelwithtub website, which specialises in bookings of rooms with hot tubs.

“To be ranked first not only helps attract more digital nomads to the city but also confirmed that Bangkok is highly effective at meeting social needs, including for high quality of work and a happy life,” said a City Hall spokesman.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, won plaudits as the most affordable city in the top 10, with an average solo living cost of just $1,062 (34,500 baht) a month.

Thatree Changlek, who works as a writer for a foreign game company, said he has a family in Chaiyaphum. He moved to Korat about two years ago and found the city really good for working remotely.

“There are many working spaces with fast internet here, and the living cost is cheap,” he said.

Other top destinations in the ranking were Dubai in second place, London third and Tokyo fourth.