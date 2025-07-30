Bangkok’s Flame-Fired Icon Serves Romance on a Plate

Bangkok, July 18, 2025 — In an era when discerning diners increasingly seek experiences over mere consumption, Fireplace Grill and Bar at InterContinental Bangkok delivers a masterclass in culinary storytelling. Here, dinner is not just about sustenance—it’s a slow-burning narrative of taste, theatre, and timeless sophistication.

Opened in 1966, Fireplace Grill and Bar was one of Bangkok’s original luxury dining destinations, launched at a time when the Thai capital had just a handful of five-star hotels. Nearly 60 years later, it’s more than a restaurant—it’s a chapter of Bangkok’s hospitality heritage. And under the meticulous eye of Chef Gaetano Palumbo, the legacy lives on with fresh vibrancy.

A Setting That Smoulders with Elegance

Step inside and you’re transported. Soft lighting casts golden hues on polished wood and leather, while the centrepiece—a commanding open grill—crackles with the primal beauty of live fire. It’s culinary theatre at its most refined, where the chef is both artisan and performer.

Prefer to people-watch from a cosy corner seat or bask in the glow of the flames with front-row seats to the kitchen action? Either way, the ambience invites lingering conversation, romantic glances, and a second bottle of wine from their Wine Guru digital tablet, offering an extensive range of global labels at your fingertips.

Starters that Startle the Senses

The menu begins as it means to go on: with unapologetic indulgence. The Seared Foie Gras with Scottish Brown Crab is a standout—its richness offset by a clever pairing of green apple and rhubarb. For traditionalists, the Escargots à la Bourguignonne is a reverent ode to French cuisine, elevated by an unexpected touch of Tabasco and served with lightly toasted, housemade garlic butter bread—perfect for mopping up the fragrant, herby butter.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Lobster Bisque, poured tableside over butter-poached lobster chunks, is decadent without being heavy. Smoky, rich, and laced with bourbon, it’s proof that true craftsmanship lies in elevating the classics.

If you’re visiting during the truffle season special menu, which runs through the end of August, be sure to try the Green Pea Soup with Onsen Egg and Truffle. It’s a lesson in balance: earthy, silky, and topped with crisp bacon for contrast. This dish alone could convert a minimalist into a maximalist.

Seafood & Steak: Fire’s Finest Expressions

Fireplace Grill and Bar’s calling card, of course, is in the name. And nowhere is the heat put to better use than in its signature seafood and steak dishes.

On the seafood front, Butter Roasted Canadian Lobster, Pan-Fried Toothfish, and Sicilian Red Prawns with Tagliolini demonstrate the kitchen’s range, from comfort food to elegant refinement.

From the seasonal truffle menu, the Egg Tagliolini with Truffle and Porcini Sauce continues the theme—an ode to Italy’s forest floors, with Parmesan, truffle, and handmade pasta in perfect harmony.

Yet for carnivores, the holy grail awaits in the steak selection. The Mayura Wagyu Tenderloin, marbling grade 8–9, strikes the sweet spot between indulgence and value. Raised in Australia, its Japanese genetics give it the melt-in-your-mouth richness wagyu lovers crave. Served with charred pimento, roasted garlic, and a dazzling choice of sauces—from veal jus to Thai-style nam jim jaew—each bite feels tailored to your personal taste.

Feeling curious or indecisive? The Grilled Beef Tasting Selection is a 450-gram tour of the world's finest cuts—Blackmore Wagyu Striploin, U.S. Prime Rib Eye, and Stockyard Tenderloin—each with a distinct texture and flavour profile. Compare, contrast, and marvel.

Don’t skip the Baked Bone Marrow Gremolata, a dish that marries indulgence with health benefits, boasting collagen, monounsaturated fats, and a herbaceous zing that cuts through the richness.

Craving the deep, earthy allure of truffle? This special seasonal menu takes it to new heights. Start with the crisp Kohlrabi with Hazelnut and Black Truffle—a clean, vegetarian composition—or opt for the Seared Hokkaido Scallop atop melted leek, sharpened by apple and cucumber slaw and a whisper of truffle dressing. Mains include the Grilled Stockyard Beef Tenderloin with shiitake jam and shaved black truffle, or the Turbot with Celeriac in a silky miso beurre blanc. The Egg Tagliolini with Black Truffle, laced with porcini and Parmesan, is pure comfort. And for a final flourish, the “Cacao Truffle” delivers layered decadence: chocolate coffee truffle, truffle cream, cookie crumble, caramelised hazelnut crunch, and whipped coffee Chantilly.

Desserts that Dazzle (and Flambé)

If you’ve somehow left room for dessert, prepare for spectacle. The Crêpes Suzette is flambéed tableside in a thrilling ritual of flame, sugar, orange zest, and liqueur. The pancakes arrive folded into warm citrus caramel, served with vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries—a crescendo that’s as much visual as it is gustatory.

Alternatively, the Cacao Truffle is a sensual layering of textures and temperatures: truffle chocolate cream, cookie crumble, hazelnut crunch, and whipped coffee Chantilly. A sophisticated twist on comfort, it’s the kind of dessert you can’t help but dissect… before devouring.

Sips to Start or Seal the Deal

Start strong with a Yellow Submarine Cocktail, a showstopper with yuzu, mango, bee pollen, and a touch of cheese—yes, cheese—in the foam. It’s an avant-garde experience that challenges expectations in all the right ways.

Prefer to stay dry? The Mango Carrot Mocktail is no afterthought. Mango, carrot, orange, agave, pepper—served tall and chunky—it refreshes and surprises with every sip.

The Verdict: A Rare and Refined Classic

In a city that churns through food trends like a buffet line, Fireplace Grill and Bar stands firm—not by resisting change, but by evolving with grace. It honours its legacy without being trapped by it, delivering meals that satisfy the soul and stir the senses.

For couples seeking romance, for gourmets seeking truth through fire, and for travellers seeking a taste of Bangkok’s heritage—this is where experience meets excellence.

This isn’t just dinner. This is the reason you travel.