Guru's Weekly Buzz: July 18-24

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Australian beef / Espresso / Until Aug 31

InterContinental Bangkok’s Espresso is elevating its Premium Seafood Dinner Buffet with the addition of prime Australian Wagyu beef, available until Aug 31. The limited-time promotion brings together the best of land and sea, offering a rotation of MBS 8-9 wagyu topside beef from Margaret River and the famed Sir Harry Citrus fed MBS 6-7 rump cut. Also on show is red wine-braised brisket, local favourites such as beef massaman curry, crying tiger grilled beef and tom saab beef brisket soup. Diners can savour the seasonal beef dishes alongside premium seafood-on-ice and a variety of made-to-order options, including the signature goong ta kai, roasted river prawn with garlic, lemongrass and turmeric.

Midweek social / Ventisi Restaurant

Ventisi Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld is turning midweek into a moment worth celebrating with the launch of Midweek Social Club – a new Wednesday evening ritual featuring soulful DJ sets, unlimited bites and free-flow drinks. Every Wednesday, diners can enjoy two hours of unlimited indulgence in the evenings. The experience includes a rotating spread of 19 aperitivo-style snacks like deep fried chicken wings, crispy salmon skin tom yum flavour, grilled pork neck nam jim jaew, deep-fried silver fish with tartare sauce, beef satay peanut sauce, French fries and more.

Afternoon tea / The Authors’ Lounge / Until Aug 31

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok invites guests to savour the season with its Summer Afternoon Tea, served in the timeless surroundings of The Authors’ Lounge until Aug 31. Presented on a book-shaped stand, the Summer Afternoon Tea set draws inspiration from the brightness and delicacy of the season. Sweet selections include a strawberry tartlet sorbet with lemon ginger crèmeux, a rhubarb and jasmine tea flan, an apricot and curry tartlet with a subtle spiced note, a cherry amaretto Danish and warm traditional scones. The savoury collection offers prawn cocktail with tobiko caviar and orange gel on fennel seed toast; smoked salmon rillette with piment d’Espelette cream and dill on crisp toast; Coronation chicken with apricot gel on yellow curry bread; summer truffle and cream cheese on black toast; and turkey ham with Comté and Dijon mayonnaise on pumpernickel.

Seasonal dim sum / Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant / Until Sept 30

Discover the season’s finest handcrafted dim sum at Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant at the Shangri-La Bangkok. The dim sum chef has unveiled a curated selection of seasonal creations like deep-fried crab claw rolls topped with wasabi cream sauce, steamed fish stuffed with minced shrimp, shrimp balls stuffed with truffle served in fragrant curry sauce and deep-fried sweet taro coated in almond slices. Available until Sept 30.

Spanish buffet / Uno Mas

Uno Mas is turning up the flavour with a new weekend lunch buffet, crafted by the restaurant’s new chef de cuisine, Borja Terry Borrego. The buffet opens with a selection of cold appetisers, from tuna and crab tartare to seafood and octopus salads, silky salmon belly and a delicately layered smoked salmon mille-feuille. Moving on to the hot dishes, diners can enjoy Galician-style sea bass, grilled Iberian pork loin, pan-seared duck breast, and hearty specialities like black ink baby squid, gambas pil-pil and oxtail bocadillo. Comforting favourites such as beef tartare, mixed croquettes, juicy lamb chops, gnocchi, and pan-seared salmon round out the savoury offerings. End on a sweet note with a range of Spanish desserts such as Basque cheesecake, brazo gitano, Pantxineta, and golden churros with rich chocolate sauce.

Thai at home / Benjarong / Until Aug 31

Benjarong at Baan Dusit Thani, is making it easier for you to enjoy its signature royal Thai cuisine with the launch of "Thai Flavours To Go", a curated multi-tiered tiffin carrier filled with Benjarong's all-star dishes made from time-honoured recipes. Choose from two sets. Jatu Ra Ros is a four-tier set for one to two persons, featuring highlights such as deep-cut mangosteen salad), deep-fried seabass with three-flavour sauce, chicken green curry, organic jasmine rice and herbal fruit tea. Benja-Praneet is a five-tier indulgence featuring aromantic slow-cooked duck leg curry, stir-fried melinjo leaves with egg (bai liang phad kai), grilled river prawns with tamarind sauce, taro dumplings in coconut milk, organic jasmine rice and herbal fruit tea. Available for takeaway until Aug 31. Placing your order one day in advance with Baan Dusit Thani is required.

New menu items / Shake Shack

Shake Shack is giving burger buffs two doses of delicious news. Early birds and seasoned travellers can now enjoy a breakfast menu at its new Suvarnabhumi Airport branch. At the same time, the fan-favourite BBQ ShackMeister makes its return. Suvarnabhumi Airport's Shake Shack in is on the 4th floor of International Departures Terminal. This 24-hour Shack offers the breakfast menu from 5-11am. They are Egg ‘N' cheese (a comfort combo of griddled egg and American cheese), Arugula egg ‘n' cheese (griddled egg, Cheddar, crisp arugula and signature breakfast sauce), Bacon egg ‘n' cheese (griddled egg, American cheese and jackfruit wood-smoked bacon), Sausage egg ‘n' cheese (griddled egg, American cheese and pork sausage), Wake up Shack (griddled egg, jackfruit wood-smoked bacon, American cheese, crispy breakfast tots and Shack breakfast sauce) and Breakfast tots (crispy potatoes with Shack breakfast sauce). The new branch also introduces Shake Shack coffee for the first time. Hot and iced coffee brewed from Lanna First Mist, a 100% Thai Arabica dark roast sourced from the mountains in Chiang Rai, offers dark chocolate and nutty undertones. In celebration of its opening, the airport branch will offer complimentary inhaler and a limited-edition luggage tag, available while supplies last, for customers who meet purchase conditions. BBQ ShackMeister is also available at Central World, EmSphere, One Bangkok and Mega Bangna for a limited time. This return also includes applewood-smoked pork patty, firstly introduced to the Thai market through Shake Shack collaboration with chef Pam of Potong. Until Sept 7, you can enjoy BBQ ShackMeister, BBQ ShackMeister pork, BBQ chicken shack and BBQ bacon cheese fries. Wash them down with a Pistachio shake or Tangerine lemonade. The former drink is available until Sept 30 while the latter is available until Sept 5.

STAY

Cultural wonders / Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town / Until Sept 28

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town has unveiled a new package that lets guests uncover the many wonders of the island’s heritage-rich old town, and then unwind in comfort and style after an inspiring day of discovery. Under the “Phuket Town Retreat” package, travellers can kickstart their morning with a hearty and healthy breakfast at Krua Talad Yai after which they will experience Phuket Town’s iconic attractions. Upon return a self-care kit, including a foot massage stick, a foot sock mask and an herbal sachet for a foot bath will be handed to them. There's a lot more on offer like one free drink per person per stay and a 15% discount on food and drinks. Available until Sept 28.

Burnout cure / 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok / Until May 31, 2026

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok’s new immersive "Blissful Balance Package" is a three-day, two-night retreat, offerring suites, personal butler service, spa treatments, bath therapy and sleep enhancements. Guests can unwind with daily sundowner drinks, enjoy privileges at the Baan Borneo Club and access the rooftop swimming pool, open 24 hours. They can choose between the Nitra Raya Signature or Nitra Ultimate Glow, or choose from a selection of in-suite bath therapies. There's yoga and meditation sessions, alongwith a selection of wholesome cuisine, paired with a healthy drink and natural mineral water, served once per stay at Bangkok Trading Post. Turn-down amenities include a probiotic drink and a mixed berry selection, signature pillow mist and a Koon calming essential oil. Available till May 31, 2026.

JOIN

International pop-up / Must Wine Bar x Nep! Wine Bar / July 23

Must Wine Bar will host its first international pop-up featuring a one-night-only collaboration with Nep! Wine Bar from Penang, Malaysia on July 23. The evening will showcase a nine-course tasting menu with an optional five-course natural wine pairing. Seats are limited.

Tequila day / The St. Regis Bar / July 20

The St. Regis Bar will celebrate "International Tequila Day" at the July edition of "Cocktails, Tapas, and Friends", a lively Sunday social that returns with a bold Mexican twist on July 20. This festive gathering features exclusive tequila-based cocktails from three bars: Iron Balls — The Parlour, La Copita and The St. Regis Bar. The lineup of cocktails includes Lychee Protocol, The Parlour, and Frozen Margarita. Complementing the cocktails will be Mexican-inspired tapas by chef Diego Zarco and chef Alonso Zarate, and live music by DJ Dennis.

Eight-hands dinner / Tambu x Suay x Khaan x Avant / July 24

Top25 Restaurants, the world’s first AI-powered dining guide, has joined forces with Tambu, for the "City & Island: 8-Hands Dinner" on July 24. The dinner unites Bangkok restaurants with Phuket’s rising stars. Set beneath the canopy of Tambu’s Mughal-inspired rooftop tented palace, the line-up includes chef Saurabh Sachdeva of Tambu, chef Tammasak "Noi" Chootong of Suay, chef Sujira "Aom" Pongmorn of Khaan and chef Haikal Johari of Avant.

Mediterranean flavour / Viu / July 29

A curated Chardonnay dinner will be held at Viu on July 29, with five courses of fresh, summer-inspired Mediterranean cuisine. Each course will be paired with Chardonnay from France, Austria and Spain from Must Wine Bar.

Pairing takeover / Nothing Sacred x F*nkytown / July 18-19

Sacred Funk is a two-night sensory collaboration between Nothing Sacred and F*nkytown on July 18-19. Expect a playful collision of ferments, funk and flavour as Nothing Sacred brings their signature seafood-forward 10-course menu rooted in Thai ingredients and Japanese techniques, while F*nkytown pairs each dish with funky, fermentation-driven cocktails. Set in Nothing Sacred’s intimate chef’s counter and sound lab, the dinner party will have a custom soundtrack.

Sake harmony / Kisara / July 31

KiSara at the Conrad Bangkok will host a "Sake Pairing Dinner" on July 31. Diners can enjoy a six-course culinary journey, where each dish is paired with premium sake selections.

Solo exhibition / Iconsiam / Until Aug 3

The first-ever full-scale solo exhibition by Udom Taephanich aka Note Udom is on display at Iconsiam. "Lost In Domland" takes over 3,500m² at The Pinnacle and features more than 1,000 multidisciplinary works from paintings and sculptures to installations and multimedia art. There are 16 zones, showcasing a diverse array of artistic disciplines born from the vivid imagination of Thailand's beloved storyteller and artist. Highlights include Udom's earliest works to iconic pieces from his 13th stand-up comedy show. The exhibition is until Aug 3.

Stone serenity / Chi, The Spa

Elevate your self-care ritual with the 60-minute Thermotherapy Massage with Golden Mask. Warmed stones gently release deep-seated tension. While a radiant golden mask delivers intense hydration and a luminous finish to your skin. Available to Sept 30 and enjoy a complimentary 15-minute back massage extension.

First summer party / Zuma / July 25

Zuma is about to launch its first-ever summer party on July 25 from 10pm-2am. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Zuma Bangkok's terrace, this inaugural event promises an unforgettable evening filled with dance performances, a mesmerising fire performance by Revolution, and electrifying live music by its resident DJ, violinist and percussionist. General admission ticket includes three signature cocktails. The dress code for the evening is blue and white so show up accordingly.

STUFF

New spa / Slowcombo

Jeevazen Spa has opened in Slowcombo. Discover a new standard of sustainable self-care with the signature Balinese massage, blending the wisdom of Indian ayurveda, Chinese acupressure, and traditional Southeast Asian techniques. The opening promotion is an Office Syndrome Massage that comes with a free 30-minute foot massage.

New designs / Alexander Lamont

British designer Alexander Lamont has launched the Tor side table in natural speckle shagreen, a Malham cocktail table in Egyptian blue, Malham Spot Tables, Tor side tables in umber verdigree with Galea lantern in rock crystal and an Ondas side table in burnished metals straw. The XXV Spring collection offers pieces that are precise in detail, tone and craft, each one appearing to be hewn from shagreen, parchment, richly pigmented straw like architectural remnants or modern blocks that flower into cabinets and credenzas, side tables and lounge chairs, lamps and wall sconces.

Artistic collab / Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc x Fred Allard

The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has announced an artistic partnership with contemporary French artist Fred Allard. Blending timeless elegance with modern creative expression, the collab unveils a unique capsule collection inspired by the soul of the legendary Riviera destination and Allard’s distinctive artistic vision. The Signature Collection, features Allard's iconic Paper Bags. A line of Collectibles, artistic objects designed to be taken home as keepsakes. Each piece is infused with the hotel’s unique identity, drawing inspiration from its colour palette and graphic universe. The hotel has also launched their third collaborative capsule collection with Sporty & Rich, reinterpreting the hotel’s luxury wardrobe. The collection is designed for sunny days by the pool, time on the tennis court and relaxed moments around the hotel. From soft terry polos and crisp shirts to lightweight cotton fleeces and refined accessories, each piece carries the timeless elegance of the French Riviera into every generation.

Four brands / Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels has announced the strategic expansion of its brand portfolio with the addition of four new hotel brands, including the group’s first soft brands. The new brands include, The Wolseley Hotels is a luxury brand that blends British elegance with European flair and global influence; the Minor Reserve Collection is for travellers who seek stays that celebrate personal expression and refined distinction; the Colbert Collection is a soft brand in the premium segment, will encompass a global collection of independent hotels; and iStay Hotels, a select segment brand that offers stays that are fun and affordable. The brands join the existing portfolio of hotel brands, which are Anantara, Elewana Collection, Tivoli, NH Collection, Avani, nhow, NH and Oaks.

New hotels / Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels recently announced plans to expand Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brand portfolios across Asia Pacific, with some 90 properties expected to open over the next five years. This includes the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand alongside expansion for Andaz, The Standard and Park Hyatt brands in Thailand, Malaysia and Australia in 2025 and 2026. Andaz One Bangkok is scheduled to open end of the year. The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien is set to open in Q3 this year, featuring a playful, 60s-inspired beach club aesthetic that is equal parts chill and charged. The Park Hyatt brand will make its Malaysian debut with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in August, set atop The Merdeka 118, the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific. Its unique Cacao bar, the highest in town, will be the first chocolate-themed bar in the city. Park Hyatt Phu Quoc, the first Park Hyatt resort in Vietnam, is expected to open in Q1 next year.

New features / Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2

Apple Watch delivers new sleep apnea notifications and the AirPods Pro 2 provide a hearing health experience, including a clinical-grade, over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature to users in Thailand. Breathing Disturbances is a new Apple Watch metric that uses the accelerometer to detect small movements at the wrist associated with interruptions to normal respiratory patterns during sleep. Every 30 days, Apple Watch will analyse breathing disturbance data and notify users. Apple is also introducing a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry that users can take in five minutes with their AirPods Pro 2 and a compatible iPhone or iPad. Once the test is completed, users will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results. The AirPods Pro 2 has also added an over-the-counter Hearing Aid capability for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.