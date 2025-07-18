Mahidol University's iconic trams near the end of the road

After serving students and staff at Mahidol University's Salaya campus for almost two decades, iconic trams are moving closer to their final stop.

Mahidol University announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that its campus tram service will be retired in September, though the exact date has yet to be confirmed. The trams will be replaced by electric minibuses, which the university said would offer improved safety and convenience.

“Although the tram service is coming to an end, it will be in our memory forever,” the post read.

The four-wheeled electric trams have been running through the campus in Buddha Monthon district, Nakhon Pathom, since 2007, serving students, faculty, staff, and visitors from 6am to 8pm on weekdays and until 6pm on weekends. The initiative aimed to promote public transport use and support environmental sustainability.

“What we have been seeing will soon be changed,” the university added.

Students and staff at Mahidol University Salaya campus will soon bid farewell to their beloved trams. (Photo: Mahidol University Archives and Museum Facebook account)

Present and past passengers have started sending farewell messages to their beloved trams.

"Trams are not only a vehicle. They are part of my life," a Facebook follower named Earth wrote.

"I have used it since I was a freshy. You're still in my life since I graduated and returned to teach in Salaya. I'll miss you, the tram," Araya Arjcharoen Theanhom wrote.

For a follower like Sunny Aser Richman, the trams are more than a vehicle moving commuters from one building to another.

"One day in 2022, I took a ride on all the lines. I just wanted to enjoy the campus views from there because I was down after taking an exam," he said.