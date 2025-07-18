Your horoscope for July 18-24

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your hard work won’t go unnoticed. Your boss or a major client will be singing your praises for a job excellently done. You might get tapped for a new project to work alongside a diverse crew that brings fresh perspectives. Stay open-minded and collaborative; this could be your gateway to learning new skills. If you’re job hunting, a part-time gig might pop up to keep you busy and motivated.

(₿) Keep an eye on your budget. Beware of nights out, fancy treats and must-have item. Overindulging could throw your savings goals off track, so check in before you splurge. Money matters could stir up tension with your loved one or someone close, but you'll have a chance to smooth things over. Double-check all paperwork whether you're buying or selling a property.

(♥) Something long hidden in the shadows may rise to the surface. This could cause a rift in your connection, but there's a clear intention and effort from both of you to get through this turbulence. What doesn't kill your relationship makes it stronger.

(⚤) A new crush gives you butterflies, but they could be a drama king/queen with a plot twist up their sleeve. An old flame might try to get back into your life to get back at you.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You’ll ride a wave of creativity and sharp instincts, effortlessly adjusting to any sudden changes in plans. Be ready for urgent tasks, sudden work trips and off-the-cuff pitches. A sweet payoff waits at the finish line and keeps you motivated. Give your best to get big results.

(₿) An opportunity to seek new income or seal deals comes your way. You'll be raking in sweet results faster than you think. An asset you own might shoot up in value. A cousin or friend might hit you up for a loan. Think it through as your generosity may backfire.

(♥) Crazy-busy schedules might put a damper on your couple time. Someone in the family or close circle may cause tension in your relationship. Your partner seems to be more assertive and don't back down when they disagree with you.

(⚤) Someone new is about to waltz into your life and get your heart racing. But just when things start to get exciting, you might find yourself tangled up in echoes of the past. Don't replay not-so-great memories for your dating experience. Shake off those old feelings and see what amazing possibilities are around the corner.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Be extra patient and make sure your communication is super clear, especially when collaborating with colleagues. You might have to play a mediator between conflicting viewpoints. Being open to different views may lead to better outcomes. A new job offer may be dangling before you but your boss may give you a counteroffer.

(₿) You finally see a fair return from past efforts or investments. Your finances look stable. Make sure to double-check any financial documents before signing. A tiny oversight now could turn into a major headache later.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same care and respect whether they are at home or out in public. They are each other's sources of encouragement and thoughtful advice. You and your partner might stumble into a new hobby that brings you closer and adds a little zing to your everyday life.

(⚤) Sparks fly between you and someone from work or a work-related social event. You two may decide to get to know each other in secret to prevent gossips. A stranger might slide into your DMs with big flirty energy.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You'll pick up new skills quickly. You can handle the resources, budgets and communication game better. Your main job and side gig keep you firing on all cylinders. If you're on the hunt for a job, an offer from the travel or service industry is on the cards.

(₿) Your social network, professional network and even ChatGPT could unlock fresh money-making ideas. You might stumble upon a forgotten piggy bank or rediscover something valuable you thought was lost. A cousin or a friend might ask you for a loan, but you know your boundaries better than anyone. Hold your ground.

(♥) Love might feel like a rollercoaster ride. One minute you laugh together, the next you don't see eye to eye. Someone in the family or close circle may cause tension between you two. Take a deep breath and pack extra patience for the emotional twists and turns.

(⚤) The "perfect" person your friend introduces to you might look great on paper, but she/he is just not your type. The one who truly catches your eye could be wearing a mask — charming, elusive and ready to play games that leave you questioning everything.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Unexpected twists might turn simple tasks into uphill battles. Mismatched expectations and clashing work styles could throw a wrench in your progress. Think of it as a crash course in workplace dynamics — the hard-won lessons you gain now will pay off big time down the road. If you're job hunting, an opportunity to work in a new city or even abroad may pop up.

(₿) You've got enough cash to cover your essential expenses. The urge to splurge is real, but remember — happiness isn't always about spending money. Beware of loan requests and investment schemes; beneath the surface may lurk those looking to exploit your trust and kindness.

(♥) One hurdle in your relationship may be resolved, but another drama or challenge could soon take its place. Talking to your partner might feel like wading through a fog, with both of you dancing around the real issues. This unaddressed tension is holding you both back. Facing it head-on may be your only best choice.

(⚤) Romance might be in the air, but so are red flags. Before diving headfirst into affairs of the heart, pause and listen to your intuition. Not everyone's intentions are pure — watch out for players, scammers and fling-seekers. Protect your heart fiercely, but also be open to possibilities.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You'll be a productivity powerhouse, blasting through your workload. Higher-ups might turn to you when buried secrets surface and chaos needs a calm hand to restore order. This is your moment to step up – your quick thinking and sharp mind could be the difference between collapse and comeback. Get ready to think on your feet, as work-related travel, impromptu pitches and negotiations are on the cards.

(₿) A friendly auntie or big sis in your circle might bring good news or help you close a sweet deal. You’ll breeze through both daily expenses and surprise bills. A spiritual or travel scam could cross your path. Don’t fall for things that sound too good to be true.

(♥) Be ready to shoulder more responsibilities together. Spouses put more effort and time to better their family life. You two don't always agree with each other but always respect each other. Someone who's unaware that you're taken might flirt with you.

(⚤) Cupid might be lurking around the water cooler or at a work event. A spark could ignite with someone from a different background. If you're already seeking someone, they want to be exclusive.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You finally crack a stubborn problem that’s been stalling the team. And just like that, the project move forward again and your motivation rises. Suddenly, you'll be the go-to person, earning kudos and a bigger say in how things get done. You'll be immune to any office drama or shut it down before it even starts. Expect to hear positive news right after your job interview or business negotiation.

(₿) A request for debt relief or a negotiation about your pay will go your way. An unexpected windfall or gift may come your way, along with a chance to learn new skills that could boost your future income. To avoid a financial faux pas, set a budget and stick to it.

(♥) Love gets a fresh boost as you and your partner find better ways to manage conflicting schedules and lingering tension. New adventures and fun activities add new energy to your relationship. Also expect some "adventures" between the sheets. Ooo.

(⚤) Keep an open heart while exploring new spots or trying something different where a younger admirer awaits you. An old flame or someone from your dating history could slide into your DMs for a casual hook-up . It didn't work out the first time for a reason.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) This week could be a rollercoaster. Last-minute plan changes might throw your schedule into chaos, and your mood might swing just as wildly. Watch out — snapping at co-workers or clients could stir up unnecessary drama and slow everything down. An unexpected work trip might land on your plate.

(₿) Money talk could get heated, especially with your nearest and dearest. Surprise bills and random fines make it harder to stick to your planned budget. Postpone your wants and you should be fine.

(♥) Loving couples enjoy a few playful debates. Their conversations flow smoothly. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and need to lawyer up. Your affairs of the heart might land you in hot legal trouble.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type through work or hobby. A close family friend or an elder in your family may introduce you to someone who they think is a perfect match for you. You may have to decide between someone you like or someone others like for you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Elevated standards and expectations from your boss or clients might feel like a pressure cooker, but it's exactly what will sharpen your work skills. Some colleagues might become your fans due to your drama-handling skills. Expect a swift and positive response following your job interview or business negotiation.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work comes your way. You have better control of your wallet. You’re well aware of where your money comes from and goes out to (and it feels good). You can spot a dodgy deal from a mile away.

(♥) Your connection might feel off-sync, like you're both dancing to different beats, with different expectations and schedules. Try keeping work talk out of your love life — comparing careers can spark unnecessary tension. A good dose of patience and a heart-to-heart conversation can work wonders for your relationship.

(⚤) You won't meet anyone who makes your heart flutter next week. Deep down, you don't want to be in a relationship now. You love your single life. Going solo might turn out to be your key to happiness. You're a happy Sink (single income, no kids), for now.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) A sudden staff shuffle and pressure from the bigwigs will stretch your hours and test your patience. It won’t be easy, but if you push through, there’s a sweet payoff or incentive waiting at the end. Creative entrepreneurs, protect your ideas. Someone in your circle might be plotting to claim them theirs.

(₿) The seeds you planted with your past financial efforts are about to sprout. Keep an eye out for fresh ideas to hack your way through money hassles and trim the fat off your budget. An opportune time to tidy up your taxes and debt comes your way. Something valuable that was lost may find its way back to you.

(♥) Your partner may ask to see your mobile phone because you're very close to your friend. Try to reassure your partner that they're your only one or express your appreciation for them more.

(⚤) You might meet someone who sparks your interest. But your attempt at playing it cool could douse the flames before they even get a chance to blaze. What you see as a playful tease might come off as mixed signals — and nudge them into someone else’s orbit. Let them know how you feel before the moment slips away.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Expect a few bumps while working with teammates, but a senior colleague will likely step in with solid advice to help steer things back on track. The project you've been burning the midnight oil for is finally coming to a close. Time to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Back up your files and prep a plan B for your presentation/pitching. Murphy's Law is a thing, y'know?

(₿) An unexpected repair or a sudden itch to renovate might take a bite out of your wallet. Financial support requests and fundraising efforts are likely to get the green light. Skip the dice rolls and don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone.

(♥) You and your partner might be trading side-eyes more than smiles. Differences in how you handle money or navigate family expectations could stir up friction. A well-meaning (but meddling) relative might spark drama and plant seeds of doubt between you two. Honest, kind talks can clear the air before things get messy.

(⚤) You might find yourself brushing off an admirer who shows genuine interest in you while chasing after someone who isn't interested to you — or worse, seems to be taking advantage of you. Protect your heart by noticing who truly shows up for you.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You might be thrown into the deep end with surprise work trips, last-minute changes and Asap tasks. You'll find yourself collaborating with people from diverse backgrounds and gain fresh perspectives. You’ll adapt quickly, learn on the fly and stay on top of your priorities, emotions and communication game. No matter where you work from, you’ll deliver.

(₿) You might receive valuable insider info or a meaningful gift from a friend or family member. Your financial instincts could put you miles ahead, making bold money moves and scoring wins while everyone else is still hesitating. Spending on experiences that spark joy or truly excite you might not only bring bliss but also open unexpected doors to financial opportunities.

(♥) Life might pull you and your partner in different directions. Jam-packed schedules and personal commitments create a bit of emotional distance. Still, the way you communicate and hold space for each other keeps your connection solid. If your baby is due soon, she/he will arrive healthy and chubby.

(⚤) Your natural rizz will attract available singles and those who are taken. Just make sure your heart and intentions aren’t sending mixed signals. Playing with someone's heart may lead to a big drama later. Exercise your charm responsibly.