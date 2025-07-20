Street fighter unbowed; scold meets match; clean kill

Going man to man

A Sai Mai kickboxer is warning a local troublemaker who took him on outside a convenience store, and lost, not to attempt a second round.

Peerapat 'Fluke' Ngamsilapakorn

Facebook user Peerapat "Fluke" Ngamsilapakorn, who has been training as a kickboxer since the age of six or so, made short work of an aggressive young man identified in the media as "Earth" (no other details provided) when they clashed outside the store.

Earth punched Peerapat after the two started arguing following a near collision in Phahon Yothin 54/1 Soi 4, in the Klong Thanon area. Peerapat released a rapid volley of punches in response, knocking Earth off his feet.

He then kicked him several times in the chest and attempted to grab him in a headlock when a passerby intervened and stopped the fight.

Peerapat's girlfriend, who was urging the two to cool off, filmed the fight on her phone. The clip quickly went viral, drawing unwelcome media attention to Earth, who nonetheless said he was bruising for another fight.

Before leaving the scene of the clash, an unchastened Earth said he would see Peerapat again, an implicit threat to finish off the fight.

Later he contacted Peerapat online after the clip went viral. Earth suggested they meet "man to man" for another round -- but this time said he should keep the media out of it.

"Let's not get the police involved. Man to man -- you and me, one more round. Just give me a bit of time. If I had hit your girlfriend that day, you'd have felt it," Earth said.

Peerapat responded: "He still hasn't learned his lesson -- wants another round. I already let him go the first time."

Peerapat, whose boxing trainer describes as a quiet, sensitive type, nonetheless has his limits.

Laying a complaint at Sai Mai station, he let reporters photograph him in boxer's fighting mode, wearing a smart pair of black wraparound shades.

He said he wrestled with the decision to respond to Earth's provocation. "I'm a very calm person. I never go looking for trouble. But when someone gets cocky and starts yelling at me, why should I just back down?" Peerapat said.

"Everyone taught me not to let people walk over me. I tried talking to him nicely, but he wouldn't listen. I told him to leave, and he wouldn't. I could have hit him first, but that wouldn't be fair since I'm a trained boxer.

"So I let him take the first swing -- but I blocked it. What happened after that is in the clip. He talked big, now let me have my say."

He had no intention of using his Muay Thai skills to hurt anyone, as that goes against the sport's ethical code.

The row started after he was signalling to turn into a parking area outside the store, which is by Wat Ko Suwannaram School.

Earth approached at speed from behind on his own motorcycle, without headlights on, and nearly crashed into him. He got off his bike and started shouting at Peerapat.

Both men exchanged heated words, as captured in the clip. Earth shoved Peerapat in the chest and repeatedly shouted, "Where do you live?"

Earth then threw a punch, which the boxer countered with a quick, well-executed flurry of blows that sent Earth sprawling to the pavement.

Peerapat attacks his rival, Earth.

Despite the rematch request, Peerapat went to police, saying he is worried Earth will seek a reprisal, perhaps in the dead of night.

Reporters spoke to Earth's neighbours and learnt he was fired a couple of weeks ago from a car repair yard. His boss said he wasn't good at his job as a motor repairman, and often turned up late.

He also had a temper problem, and tools from the workshop had gone missing, which he blamed on Earth.

Earth's father, meanwhile, said he had entered monkhood to make merit once in the hope his son would turn over a new leaf, but was unsuccessful.

He had severed ties with his son, news reports said. Earth has mild psychiatric issues and drinks kratom juice regularly, his Dad added. The drama continues.

Age gap fuels jealous streak

A jealous scold took on more than she bargained for when she threatened to set alight a woman she accused of seeing her husband.

Namwan (left) shouts at the jealous woman through the closed door of the house.

Peng (no surname provided), 50, left a hand-written note threatening to burn alive a neighbour, Som (no surname provided), if she didn't stop showing an interest in her husband, aged 40.

The pair live in the Huai Pong community in Map Ta Phut district of Rayong.

Som consulted a friend, Namwan (no surname provided), who took her to confront Peng at her house. They filmed their encounter.

Speaking through her closed door, she challenged Peng to step outside and sort out the problem. She refused.

Both sides then shouted abuse at each other through the closed door of Peng's ramshackle house, with the occupant still refusing to come out.

A clip of the domestic drama quickly went viral, with neighbours confirming Peng was the jealous type.

She abused women who passed by the front of her house, even those who had never met her husband, they said.

Namwan said Peng moved in recently and had been verbally abusing her friend for over a month.

The encounters took a more sinister turn when Peng left the hand-written note threatening to douse Som in gasoline and set her on fire.

"I initially approached her to to talk peacefully, but she responded with insults, so I lost my temper and yelled back," she told reporters.

Peng proved no match for the feisty Namwan, telling her meekly to mind her own business.

Namwan replied with the cutting line: "I'd love to know just how handsome your husband is to justify you messing around with my friend so much."

Peng admitted her husband, who was not seen in the clip, was not the handsome type -- adding that was just as well.

Namwan believes the problem started when Som came home from work one evening, the same time as Peng's husband happened to ride up on his motorbike.

That mere coincidence convinced Peng they were seeing each other romantically when in reality her friend didn't even know what the husband looked like.

Namwan later took reporters to the scene, only to find Peng's house locked up. They spoke to Yupin (no surname provided), a 59-year-old neighbour who's lived in the area for 10 years.

Yupin said Peng has been clinging to her husband following the row with Namwan but still returns home to verbally abuse him.

"She yells at him morning, evening and night -- sometimes until morning. I can't sleep.

"She's been here just two months and already drives the whole neighbourhood crazy. Any woman walking past the house gets yelled at. I've even been accused -- and I have a husband!"

Yupin added: "This couple used to work with me, and even then, Peng suspected I was trying to steal her man. Som has lived here a long time and is known to be kind and respectful. But this woman just lashes out at everyone.

"If a couple wants to live happily, they should treat each other with respect -- not scream at their spouse all day. Maybe the jealousy comes from having a younger husband, who knows."

Namwan added with a homily of her own: "If you love and care for your husband, ask him first instead of attacking others. Making threats is crossing the line."

Just popping home for a wash

A Maha Sarakham man who had just stabbed his adoptive father to death calmly visited a local temple and then returned home for a shower when he was caught by police.

Wanchana is arrested as he leaves the shower.

Muang district police nabbed Wanchana (no surname provided), 30, while he was taking a shower at his home in Khwao subdistrict about 4am on July 14.

Police were alerted the previous evening that the suspect's father, Prawit, 53 had been found at the house with critical stab wounds after a fight with his son.

Rescue workers took him to Maha Sarakham Hospital but he succumbed.

Wanchana fled his home to a local temple, where he slept. Later, he returned to the house for a shower.

Officers took him in for questioning. Police said the suspect had a criminal record going back to 2021, including charges of assaulting his mother, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and another drugs use rap in 2025.

Wanchana said he only raised the knife to block his father, who he believed was trying to attack him. He admitted to using methamphetamine.

Wanchana added he has no siblings or relatives and was adopted by the victim's family.

He only learned later through local gossip that they were not biologically related, as their blood types didn't match. He expressed remorse for his actions.

He faces charges of premeditated murder.