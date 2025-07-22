The rise of rental companions

A recent post on Facebook read: "Buddy Home Care is starting a new service called Children for Rent. It is for seniors in need of companions. Maybe they want to go to the doctor, shop, run errands, or want someone to accompany them. Maybe they just want someone to be there. We charge only 350 baht per hour. Please book a time slot in advance. Currently, the service is available in Chiang Mai. PS: Proceeds will go to seniors charity."

With this post, the child rental service has gone viral. Since its launch in June, the number of followers has grown from 1,000 to 4,000, with the team behind the operation getting over 50 inquiries.

"Nowadays, most people don't want to have kids and will have to take care of themselves in old age. I think occasional support is still needed, hence the idea of children for rent. You can seek help without having to raise a child," said Tossawat Boonmar, general manager of Buddy Home Care, a social enterprise that provides in-home senior care in Chiang Mai.

It came down to Tossawat's strong attachment to his grandmother who raised him from an early age because, like other families, his parents had to leave their hometown for better paying jobs.

After graduation, Tossawat continued to take care of his grandmother. He accompanied her to hospital, helped her run errands and even went to temple in her stead. However, she passed away three years ago due to cancer.

(Photo: Buddy Home Care)

"I spent so much of my childhood with her that I knew what she felt. It forms the basis of this job," Tossawat said.

During university, Tossawat volunteered for a community project at Buddy Home Care, which exposed him to a harsh reality. Under the glamorous veneer of urbanisation sit old adults who live in poverty. Some have no kids or relatives. Others are left to themselves because families are working outside the home. While barriers hinder access to support from state agencies, private care centres are expensive.

"We visited each household and talked to them for hours. In turn, they made us feel as if we were their children. Many of them don't want me to go anywhere. One blind senior could even recognise my voice," he said.

Tossawat has noticed a communication breakdown in modern families. After work, people return home and live in their own worlds, and due to generational gaps, people interact less to avoid quarrels.

With a bachelor's degree in business management, Tossawat joined Buddy Home Care in 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic. He is now in charge of the "child for rent" service which caters to those elderly in need of hourly support for daily activities. For many, however, this type of senior care remains unaffordable. Although it is feared caregivers will scam elderly people out of savings, Tossawat ensured the organisation is a registered social enterprise.

Assoc Prof Bhubate Samutachak. (Photo: IPSR)

Tossawat said half of his senior customers are in need of companions, while the rest want to keep up with technology, especially social media.

"They often talk about the past -- what they did, why they came to Chiang Mai and how they survived World War II. I think it is fun. In turn, we share with them our stories. It is kind of a human library. They are the mirror of our future self," he said.

As the fertility rate continues to fall and life expectancy continues to rise, seniors will become the main population group. Thailand became an aged society in 2022 and it will become a super-aged society, with more than 28% of its population being 60 and over, by 2033.

"We should accept the irreversible trend of having fewer kids," said Assoc Prof Bhubate Samutachak, a lecturer at Mahidol University's Institute for Population and Social Research, at the launch of the Thai Health Report on July 17. It is a collaboration between Mahidol University's Institute for Population and Social Research and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

A special article in the report offers insight into the country's falling birth rate and policy recommendations. Key reasons for living a child-free life include women's advancement in rights and freedoms, high living costs, work-life balance and social precarity. A combination of these factors explains why modern couples decide not to have kids to ensure optimal use of limited resources.

Buddy Home Care supports the elderly in Chiang Mai. photos courtesy of Buddy Home Care

Assoc Prof Bhubate pointed out that Thailand's birth rate fell from its peak of 1.2 million in 1971 to 500,000 in 2022. In 2023, the fertility rate dropped to 1.1, the second lowest in Southeast Asia and fourth-lowest in the world. Though South Korea has held top spot for the world's lowest fertility rate for several years, its policy efforts have led to a slight uptick to 0.75, but it remains below the replacement level of 2.1.

"It is quite alarming. An aged society is coming faster than expected," Assoc Prof Bhubate said.

His graph demonstrated that economic development (raising GDP per capita) is achieved at the expense of fertility. The decline in newborns and a surge in the ageing population are interconnected. Villages in Japan and Spain, for example, are occupied mostly by seniors. The report showed that pro-natalist policies are not effective enough to reverse the trend.

The child rental service is an example of new businesses emerging from the country's demographic shift. According to a recent study by the Thailand Development Research Institute, its transition to a super-aged society is bringing about the silver economy.

Elderly consumer spending, most of which is on essentials and food, is projected to increase from 2.18 trillion baht in 2023 to 3.5 trillion baht by 2033. Meanwhile, income from senior employment is expected to rise from 640 billion baht in 2024 to 880 billion baht by 2033. Around 6.6 million senior workers, or 37% of the total elderly population, are also forecast to remain active.

(Photo: Buddy Home Care)

"The silver economy often evokes a glossy image of luxurious lifestyle. In fact, Thai elderly people earn less than 10,000 baht per month. Only a few of them will be able to afford senior care," said Assoc Prof Bhubate.

According to a survey in 2021 by the National Statistical Office of Thailand, senior income averaged at 87,136 baht per year, or 7,261 baht per month. This is equivalent to 242 baht per day, which is lower than the national minimum wage.

Assoc Prof Bhubate urged the government to make senior care services affordable. For example, the government should provide support to social enterprises that target middle and low-tier elderly customers in their communities. Policymakers should also adopt different policies, such as co-payment and full subsidies for each segment of the elderly population.